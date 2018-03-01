Rumour Mill: Murty slammed over Goss | Gers reject Morelos bid | ‘Well star helps stranded fans

Scottish football gossip: Ian Holloway has some sharp words for Graeme Murty; Alfredo Morelos stays at Rangers as fifth bid from China is rejected and Motherwell ace helps stranded locals

Holloway hits out at Murty

Graeme Murty has been criticised by Ian Holloway. Picture: PA

QPR boss Ian Holloway has hit out at Rangers manager Graeme Murty for his comments about on-loan midfielder Sean Goss.

The Ibrox gaffer said: “QPR have said: ‘You’re not having him, keep your hands off’. But football situations like that tend to be quite fluid.”

But Holloway hit back, saying: “Graeme is out of order talking about my player. He’s my player, nobody else’s. It’s not right he’s talking about trying to buy one of my players when that player is not for sale.” (Daily Record)

Fifth Morelos bid rejected

Rangers last night rejected a fifth bid for Alfredo Morelos, thought to be in the region of £9.5 million, from Beijing Renhe ahead of the Chinese transfer window closing.

The Chinese Super League bought two players on deadline day but admitted defeat in their pursuit of the Colombian striker. (Scottish Sun)

Charles Dunne helps out stranded locals

Due to his team’s postponed fixture with Aberdeen in the Ladbrokes Premiership, Motherwell’s Charles Dunne was given the afternoon off to do as he pleased.

Instead of putting his feet up and watching TV or playing Fifa, the 25-year-old decided to drive around the town offering lifts to local residents walking about in the snow.

The centre-back posted the highlights of his good deed to his Instagram story, showing at least three pedestrians getting into Dunne’s vehicle. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers hints at Scotland compromise

Brendan Rodgers has hinted he will support the inclusion of some of his Celtic players in Scotland’s squad for the end-of-season trip to Peru and Mexico.

The timing of the fixtures, in Lima on 29 May and Mexico City on 2 June, has caused consternation for Celtic, who return to training in mid-June ahead of the start of an anticipated Champions League qualifying campaign in early July.

Six Celtic players remain as likely regulars in Alex McLeish’s plans – Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong and Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths. (The Scotsman)

Mannus hits back at penalty decision

Alan Mannus claims Rangers shouldn’t have been awarded a penalty or a free kick in their 4-1 win over St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The Saints ‘keeper said: “The first goal isn’t a penalty and the third goal isn’t a free-kick. For the penalty, I felt the ball touch my leg. He [Morelos] touched it first and it’s touched my leg and then we’ve gone into each other.

“What am I meant to do? Just move out of the way for him once it’s touched my leg? For me it’s not a penalty and that changes things.” (The Scotsman)