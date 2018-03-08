Rumour Mill: Murray to reinvest in Rangers? | Celtic quash defender link | Lewis call-up

Scottish football gossip: Sir David Murray linked with shock reinvestment in Rangers; Celtic rubbish talk linking them with defender and surprise Scotland call-up on the cards

Murray to reinvest in Rangers?

Sir David Murray is reportedly planning to invest in Rangers once again, according to reports.

The former Ibrox chairman stepped down in 2011 after selling the club to Craig Whyte for £1.

But with Murray’s fortunes having improved, the 66-year-old could look to buy his way back into Rangers by buying out existing shareholders. (Daily Express)

No Savic chase, say Celts

Is Sir David Murray looking to invest in Rangers? Picture: SNS Group

Celtic have played down reports linking them with Red Star Belgrade defender Vujadin Savic, despite reports in Serbia suggesting a move was on the cards.

The Hoops were said to be interest in the 27-year-old former Bordeaux and Watford defender but Savic - who is being tracked by Lyon and Sassuolo - isn’t on Celtic’s shopping list. (Various)

Morgan set for Scotland call

Celtic midfielder Lewis Morgan could be handed a surprise Scotland call-up.

Morgan, currently on loan at former club St Mirren, could be named in Alex McLeish’s squad for the friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.

The winger has been a regular for the Under-21s but could be part of the senior squad when it’s named on Monday. (Scottish Sun)

Berra set to miss friendlies

Christophe Berra reportedly won’t be named in Alex McLeish’s squad for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is likely to be named, while Berra’s Tynecastle team-mate John Souttar could well get the nod as well.

But McLeish is understood to have told some senior stars that they won’t be named in his first Scotland squad since returning to the role. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers win good for Scottish football - Souness

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness reckons a Rangers victory in Saturday’s Old Firm match would be good for Scottish football.

The former gaffer-turned-pundit believes Rangers are a “wee bit closer” to Celtic, but concedes Celtic are still “a bit in front.”

He added: “I think [a Rangers win] would be good for Scottish football to give us a competition again so it’s not a one-horse race.” (Sky Sports)

Kamberi eager for derby action

Florian Kamberi has experienced every aspect of an Edinburgh derby – bar playing in one.

The Swiss striker was on trial with Hibs when they last faced Capital rivals Hearts but, much to his surprise, Easter Road boss Neil Lennon had him travel with his squad to Tynecastle.

Kamberi said: “I was there, seeing how everything works, hearing the pre-match talk. I saw the trust [Lennon] had in me in having me there, as if I was already in the team. It definitely helped persuade me to sign.” (Evening News)

Levein will stick with squad

Hearts manager Craig Levein expects to persevere with his squad until the summer rather than sign any free agent players.

Having scoured the market and looked at Ivorian striker Ghislain Guessan on trial, Levein is content to go with those already at his disposal - but a stop-gap replacement for left back Demetri Mitchell can’t be ruled out entirely.

Levein, who also considered signing a replacement for the injured Arnaud Djoum, said: “I’ve been looking but I haven’t seen anything. I would be signing someone just for the sake of getting another body in.” (Evening News)