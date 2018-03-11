Rumour Mill: Murphy wins Old Firm fitness race | McCann faces SFA showdown | McGeouch for Scotland?

Scottish football gossip: Jamie Murphy set to win fitness race; Neil McCann in hot water with the SFA and does Dylan McGeouch deserve a Scotland call-up?

Murphy will face Celts

Fit to play: Jamie Murphy. Picture: SNS Group

Jamie Murphy has won his fitness battle and will face Celtic in today’s Old Firm showdown, according to reports.

Murphy had been struggling with a foot knock sustianed in the 4-1 win over St Johnstone but has recovered in time to be named in Graeme Murty’s starting line-up.

Murphy is expected to line up on the left side of an attacking three, while Declan John and Russell Martin are also expected to make the team. (Sunday Express)

Neil McCann facing SFA rap over bust-up

Dundee manager Neil McCann could find himself in hot water with the SFA after unsavoury scenes following his side’s 4-0 home defeat to St Johnstone yesterday.

McCann got involved in a heated altercation with the Saints dugout, and was forced to deny striking back-up goalie Zander Clark during the melee. Saints boss Tommy Wright also had a heated exchange with Dens Park No 2 Graham Gartland.

McCann said: “The video can show what you want but there was no slap, punch, or nothing like that. I put my hand up to say ‘Let me go’ then I pulled it away.” (Various)

McGeouch for Scotland?

Neil Lennon hailed the performance of Dylan McGeouch in Friday night’s derby win over rivals Hearts and talked him up for Scotland.

Alex McLeish is due to name his squad for the Costa Rica and Hungary friendlies and Lennon believes McGeouch has a chance of a call-up.

The 25-year-old midfielder made ten appearances for Scotland Under-21s as well as a handful of games for the U-16s, U-17s and U-19s. (Scotland on Sunday)

Rodgers backs Murty for Gers post

Brendan Rodgers believes that Graeme Murty has done enough to be appointed Rangers manager on a permanent basis.

He knows that wins over his Celtic side, this afternoon and in the Scottish Cup semi-final, would enhance the chances of that happening and while he is not feeling that magnanimous, he says the fact his former Reading colleague even has the Ibrox fans believing that there could be a title chase or a piece of silverware at the end of the season proves how well he has done. (Scotland on Sunday)

Caulker: I’d love to play for Scotland

Dundee defender Steven Caulker has revealed he would be love the chance to represent Scotland - despite having already played for England.

Caulker, who joined Dundee in January, said: “I spoke to Craig Levein when he was Scotland coach and I was about 18 or 19, but I wanted to try England at the time.

“It wasn’t right for me then but if it became available in the future I’d definitely consider it.” (Various)

World Cup hope yet for Ambrose

Efe Ambrose could yet make Nigeria’s World Cup squad, despite missing out on the Super Eagles squad for this month’s friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

But Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr has thrown Ambrose a lifeline, stating: “Efe Ambrose and others are very much in the picture. They will get their chance to impress me too - we still have games against Congo, England and Czech Republic before the World Cup. The door is still open.” (Scottish Sun)