Rumour Mill: Miller faces Rangers sack, Wallace suspended | Celtic eye Savic swoop | Fans protest at Auchenhowie

Rangers set to sack Kenny Miller and suspend Lee Wallace; Celtic prepare summer move for centre back and Gers fans protest at Murray Park by padlocking gates and unfurling banner

End of the line for Miller and Wallace?

Binned: Kenny Miller, right and Lee Wallace look to have played their last game for Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace look to have played their last games for Rangers, amid reports the Ibrox pair have been sacked and suspended respectively.

The 38-year-old is expected to be paid off after a bust-up with Graeme Murty in the aftermath of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic, while Wallace has also been hammered for an angry post-match outburst.

Murty is believed to have demanded the removal of Miller while club captain Wallace has been suspended pending an internal probe. (Scottish Sun)

Hoops eye Savic swoop

Celtic could make a summer move for Serbian centre half Vujadin Savic after being linked with him last month.

Hoops scouts were keen to see him in action over the weekend but the 27-year-old didn’t play against Partizan Belgrade, so they could take in the match away to Radnički Niš in the hope of seeing him in action.

The likely fee would only be in the region of £1.5 million, according to reports. (Various)

Rangers fans protest at training ground

Rangers fans last night padlocked the gates at Auchenhowie and displayed a banner that read “We deserve better”.

Pictures, posted on social media, showed a fan putting the padlock on the entrance to the club’s training complex barely 24 hours after the Scottish Cup semi-final loss to Celtic while others held up the banner. (Various)

Hearts on brink of Ikpeazu deal

Hearts have verbally agreed terms to sign Cambridge United striker Uche Ikpeazu on a pre-contract for next season. The 23-year-old is set to join Steven MacLean at Tynecastle as manager Craig Levein reinforces his forward line.

Hearts see him as a young, ambitious player who could develop further north of the Border. He will remain at Cambridge to play in their final four games of the campaign before heading to Edinburgh for a new challenge. (Evening News)

Hibs fan Griffiths has mixed feelings over Easter Road title chance

Boyhood Hibs fan Leigh Griffiths admits he would be left with mixed emotions if Celtic were to win the Premiership at Easter Road on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say that it’ll be special for me – it would be more of a weird feeling to win it there,” said Griffiths. Obviously, I grew up as a Hibs fan but Celtic pay my wages now and I need to help us achieve the three points we need.

“I used to dream about winning the league at Easter Road but maybe not quite like this – it will be weird going there to try to secure the title but that’s how it’s turned out and I just need to concentrate on that.” (The Scotsman)

MacLean seals Hearts switch

St Johnstone have confirmed that veteran striker Steven MacLean will join Hearts in the summer. The Perth club said on their website that the 35-year-old had signed a two-year deal with the Edinburgh club, ending a six-year spell at McDiarmid Park. St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said: “Hearts contacted us last week to let us know they were speaking to Steven and the expectation was that he’d sign for them on a pre-contract.

“It’s a shame to see him go, but we wish him all the best because he’s been a fantastic servant to this football club since he joined in 2012.” (Evening News)

Griffiths mocks Rangers ‘cheering’

Leigh Griffiths has ridiculed Rangers’ approach to their Hampden drubbing against Celtic, claiming the Gers players were “bitten on the a**e” as a consequence of the cheering they made when the semi-final draw was initially made.

After beating Falkirk 4-1 in their quarter-final tie last month, manager Graeme Murty revealed that news of the last four pairing with their Old Firm rivals had been greeted with “raucous and loud” cheers from his players.

“That was a game that they [Rangers] cheered for but you should be careful what you wish for in case it comes back to bite you on the a**e,” said Griffiths. (The Scotsman)