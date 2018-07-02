Rumour Mill: Liverpool ace touted for Rangers switch | Celtic offer for ex-England U20 star? | Alashkert ‘will beat Celtic’

Rangers linked with move for Danny Ings, Celtic on the verge of offering deal to 24-year-old and former Alashkert boss says his side will beat Celtic

Ings on Rangers radar?

Rangers have been linked with another Liverpool player. Picture: Getty Images

Just days after Brendan Rodgers played down talk of a Celtic approach for Liverpool striker Danny Ings, Rangers have been linked with the former Burnley ace.

Rodgers signed Ings for the Reds in 2015 and although Steven Gerrard had already left for LA Galaxy, the former Reds captain could bid to take the striker to Ibrox.

Ings has only made 26 appearances since signing for Liverpool due to injuries and is reportedly out of favour at Anfield. (Various)

Hoops to offer deal to Odubajo

Celtic are understood to be ready to offer a deal to Moses Odubajo, after Brendan Rodgers revealed the club had already sought permission from Hull City to open talks with the 24-year-old.

Odubajo has joined the Hoops’ pre-season camp in Austria but isn’t actually taking part in training.

Rodgers said: “We had permission from Hull, he’s a player that interests us - he has been out injured for a long period of time. At this moment there is nothing concrete. We have invited him over to have a conversation and we will take it from there.” (Sky Sports)

Ex-Alashkert boss backing old side to stun Celtic

Former Alashkert boss Abraham Khashmanyan reckons his oldside can make it two wins out of two over Scottish opposition as he backed the Armenians to defeat Celtic, insisting the Hoops are “far from insurmountable”.

Khashmanyan, who led Alashkert to victory over St Johnstone in 2015, believes the Armenian side are better than they were when they faced the Saints.

He said: “Celtic are a good team who always play in the Champions League, but for me there is not much difference in Scottish football between the top teams in the league. Alashkert have already proved they are good enough to beat a Scottish team - and they are better than that now.” (The Sun)

Gray raring to go

Hibs skipper David Gray is desperate to make up for lost time having seen last season virtually written off by injury. A persistent knee problem restricted Gray to just 12 appearances, the last of which came in mid-November, only for him to rupture his Achilles tendon just minutes into his comeback match during the Easter Road club’s winter break in Portugal in January.

Now the 30-year-old is looking to lead the Capital club into their Europa League campaign, confident Neil Lennon’s players can make the most of having been drawn against NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands. (Evening News)

New boys set for Hearts bow

Craig Levein plans to field all ten of his new signings when Hearts kick off their pre-season programme away to Arbroath tomorrow night.

The entire team is likely to be changed at half-time so as many players as possible can get 45 minutes game time under their belts.

Zdenek Zlamal, Peter Haring, Ben Garuccio, Bobby Burns, Oliver Bozanic, Ryan Edwards, Olly Lee, Jake Mulraney, Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu should play while Ali Crawford is also expected to make an appearance. (Evening News)

Duo leave Celtic

Celtic youngsters Keiran Campbell and Broque Watson have left the Hoops.

The pair, who appeared for the club’s Under-20s side last season were not offered new contracts and have moved on, with Watson joining Motherwell and Campbell mulling over two or three offers. (Various)