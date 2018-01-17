Rumour Mill: Leeds eye Windass | Hearts close in on Naismith | Norwich want Dons ace | Gers coach quits

Scottish football gossip: Leeds United want Josh Windass, Hearts close in on Naismith deal, Norwich City eyeing £500k bid for Kenny McLean and Rangers coach set to make swift exit

Leeds eye Windass bid

Josh Windass is a reported target for Leeds United. Picture: SNS Group

Leeds United are set to test Rangers’ resolve with a bid for attacking midfielder Josh Windass.

The Elland Road side look set to better Preston North End’s reported £500,000 offer for the 24-year-old as Thomas Christiansen prepares to bolster his squad.

However, Windass is said to be happy at Ibrox so Leeds will have their work cut out in trying to tempt the player south. (Daily Record)

Lafferty blow for Hearts

Kyle Lafferty’s red card at Pittodrie against Aberdeen has ruled him out of Hearts’ next three games, it has been revealed.

The Northern Irish striker was given his marching orders for a foul on Graeme Shinnie on December 30, with the two-match ban ruling him out of the Hibs and Hamilton games.

However, he was due to serve a suspension against Accies after picking up six bookings and that ban rules him out of the Motherwell match. (Evening News)

Gray faces up to three months out

Hibs have learned that David Gray is likely to be out for up to three months with the Achilles injury he sustained in Friday’s friendly against Willem II in the Algarve.

Neil Lennon initially feared his captain may not play again this season but there is a chance he may be able to avoid surgery and return in the spring.

With Steven Whittaker struggling, Lennon has no senior right-back. It remains to be seen if any other new faces will be recruited before the Scottish Cup clash. (Evening News)

Rangers coach set to quit

Rangers Under-20 coach Stuart Taylor, who was appointed just days ago, is set to quit Ibrox to team up with Paul Lambert at Stoke City.

The ex-Airdrie midfielder was brought in to fulfil the role vacated by Graeme Murty, who was appointed manager of Rangers, but it looks as though Taylor could make a swift exit.

The 43-year-old served as first team coach alongside Lambert at Wolves and looks set to link up with the former Celtic and Scotland star once again. (Various)

Jambos set to seal Naismith loan

Hearts are said to be close to finalising a loan deal for Steven Naismith, with the former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker set to move within the next 48 hours.

The 31-year-old has fallen out of favour at Norwich City and had been linked with a return to Ibrox, while the Rugby Park side were also said to be keen.

But the former Scotland striker could be signed in time to face Hibs in the Scottish Cup derby on Sunday. (Scottish Sun)

Ayr boss trolls rivals over Jordan Jones

Ayr United boss Ian Mccall reckons Rangers offered too much for Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones, suggesting the wideman is only worth £150,000.

McCall said of the player, who is valued at £1 million by Killie: “I think they’re well off the mark... I’d pay £150,000 for him!

“I’ve seen him in one game when he played against us. He was their main threat but he didn’t really do anything, there was no end product I didn’t think.” (BBC Sportsound)

St Johnstone eye loan deal for Swanson

St Johnstone are reportedly keen on bringing Danny Swanson back to Perth for a third spell, as they look to land the Hibs midfielder on a loan deal.

Swanson sealed a move to his boyhood heroes during the summer but a mix of injuries and off-field issues mean the Leith attacker has struggled to get going at Easter Road.

And Tommy Wright wants to bring last season’s top scorer back to McDiarmid Park in a bid to cope with Michael O’Halloran’s return to Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Norwich prepare £500k McLean bid

Norwich City are set to offer Aberdeen £500,000 for the services of midfield ace Kenny McLean. The former St Mirren star has indicated his desire to leave Pittodrie in the summer but Dons boss Derek McInnes admitted the player could be sold in this window.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke is keen to bring McLean in now rather than for free in the summer. Rangers had a £300,000 bid for the player rejected last summer. (Scottish Sun)

Kyle laughs off transfer talk

Kyle Lafferty has rubbished transfer rumours linking him with a move to the ‘Middle East or Asia’.

The Northern Irishman was mentioned in an article in Australian media suggesting Tim Cahill had been offered to Hearts and Hibs and Lafferty was set to exit Hearts.

However, the striker took to Twitter to say: “Not sure where all this moving talk has come from. I’m going nowhere and I am not looking to move anywhere.” (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Hearts coach Jon Daly has admitted he’d love a proper shot at management - but the former Tynecastle caretaker boss is happy to bide his time

• Liam Henderson has reportedly been offered a contract by Serie B promotion hopefuls Bari, after the Celtic midfielder impressed during a trial spell