Rumour Mill: Hibs eye Rangers midfielder | Celtic face fight to land defender | Loan star: Hibs my preferred choice

Hibs linked with shock move for Andy Halliday; Celtic face fight to land Chancel Mbemba and Scott Allan hails Neil Lennon as he expresses desire to remain at Hibs

Halliday ‘on Hibs’ radar’

Andy Halliday is reportedly a target for Hibs. Picture: SNS Group

Hibs have been linked with a shock move for Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday, who is expected to leave Ibrox as Steven Gerrard shapes his squad.

And the former Bradford man is reportedly admired by Hibs boss Neil Lennon for his versatility and energy in the middle of the park.

However, Halliday is expected to have a number of potential suitors south of the Border should he depart Rangers. (The Sun) Hoops face Mbemba battle

Celtic are facing a battle to land Newcastle outcast Chancel Mbemba, with former club Anderlecht and Standard Liege both keen on taking the DR Congo interational back to Belgium.

The Magpies paid Anderlecht £9 million for the defender in 2015, but while he has two years left on his contract, he hasn’t played since mid-January.

But now Anderlecht are keen to re-sign their former player after losing the league title to rivals Club Brugge while Liege are preparing to bring in reinforcements with two defenders set to leave the Stade Maurice Dufrasne. (The Sun)

Hibs my preferred choice, says Allan

Scott Allan has paid tribute to Hibs manager Neil Lennon, insisting that the former Celtic midfielder has made him a better player.

Allan, who starred on loan for the Easter Road side after signing on loan from Celtic, has revealed staying at Hibs is his preferred choice. (The Herald)

Levein eyes CB

Hearts manager Craig Levein wants a new centre-back after securing five new signings for next season. Reinforcing his defence is one of Levein’s priorities and he is in the market for another centre-half this summer. Aaron Hughes’ future remains unclear as the 38-year-old mulls over whether to prolong his career for another 12 months. Should he decide to retire, Levein will then be looking for two new central defenders. He has already signed up midfielder Olly Lee, winger Jake Mulraney, midfielder Bobby Burns, plus strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven MacLean ahead of pre-season training. (Evening News)

Musonda exit confirmed

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Charly Musonda has cut short his loan spell at Celtic and returned to Chelsea. Rodgers’ confirmation comes just hours after the Belgian youngster appeared to signal the end of his time at Parkhead, just four months into an 18-month loan spell, with a social media post thanking everyone at Celtic.

Rodgers said: “[Charly] was a joy to work with, a really good boy, wanted to learn and he’s now at an age where he needs to play week in, week out, and, unfortunately, I couldn’t promise him that.” (The Scotsman)

Logan appeal thrown out

Shay Logan will miss the first two games of the 2018/19 campaign after Aberdeen’s appeal over the player’s sending off in the final game of the season was rejected. Logan saw red after an altercation with Celtic defender Mikael Lustig.

The Pittodrie side appealed the decision, and the case was heard by an independent panel before being dismissed by the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman)

Rogic pens new deal

Tom Rogic has signed a bumper new five-year contract with Celtic, tying him to the club until the summer of 2023.

Rogic had been linked with a move to the English Premier League on the back of his performances for Brendan Rodgers’ side but has pledged his future to Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Dundee eye Booth swoop

Dundee are keeping tabs on Partick Thistle left-back Callum Booth, who has another one-year option on his Firhill contract. (The Sun)

Bell’s Hibs stay ends

Hibs are set to release goalkeeper Cammy Bell after signing the 31-year-old on a short-term deal in January. (Daily Express)

Pars boss signs new deal

Dunfermline manager Allan Johnston has agreed a new two-year contract extension at East End Park while the Pars look to have lost out-of-contract midfielder Fraser Aird to Dundee United. (Various)

Groningen want County striker

Dutch top flight side Groningen are reportedly keen on a deal for Ross County striker Alex Schalk. (The Sun)