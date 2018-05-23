Rumour Mill: Gers eye Woodburn | Hibs keen on Barnsley ace | Skrtel bombshell | Edouard latest

Rangers linked with loan moves for Ben Woodburn and Ryan Kent; Hibs reportedly keeping tabs on Stevie Mallan; Martin Skrtel is not on Steven Gerrard’s wishlist and the latest on Odsonne Edouard...

Gerrard mulling over Woodburn loan

Ben Woodburn is thought to be a target for Rangers. Picture: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is reportedly weighing up a bid for Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn, the Anfield side’s youngest ever scorer, has played 11 times for the Reds as well as scoring one goal in seven international appearances for Wales.

Gerrard is understood to be keen on discussing a loan move for Woodburn while fellow youngster Ryan Kent is also a possible target. (Daily Express)

• READ MORE - 7 Liverpool players Steven Gerrard could try and bring to Rangers

Hibs monitoring Mallan

Hibs are keeping tabs on former St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan after Barnsley were relegated to League One. Mallan played just nine games last season as the Yorkshire outfit finished third bottom of the English Championship.

Mallan made the move south after playing a major role in helping prevent the Buddies suffer back-to-back relegations, but admitted he was finding life difficult at Barnsley only a few months after making the switch, saying “I have gone from playing every week to not playing, it’s hard”, while vowing to fight for his place in the team. (Evening News)

Skrtel NOT on Gers radar

Martin Skrtel is not thought to be a target for Rangers, despite reports in Slovakia suggesting the player was on his way to Glasgow to finalise a move.

But the defender, who played alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, is understood not to be on a list of potential signings being considered by the Ibrox side. (Herald)

Hoops get Edouard extension

Celtic will not be rushed into making a decision on Odsonne Edouard, with the Hoops having until June 16 to negotiate a permanent return for the French striker.

Edouard is keen to stay in Glasgow, and has praised Brendan Rodgers’ abilities as a coach as he seeks to develop his skills further. After weeks of negotiations, PSG initially gave the Hoops until May 31 to make an offer.

But that deadline has now been extended, boosting Celtic’s chances of thrashing out a deal. (Various)

Lennon takes scouts to task for ‘failing’

Neil Lennon reckons it’s embarrassing that Liverpool failed to snap up Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson sooner than they did.

The Hibs boss revealed he took calls about the Dutch defender when he was at Celtic, admitting: “Liverpool could have had him for £10-12 million two or three years ago if [the scouts] had done their jobs properly.”

“It’s embarrassing. Big club scouts rang me and I said: ‘What are you waiting on?’ Some of the answers I got back were absolutely baffling. [Virgil] has made Liverpool better. He’s been the missing link.” (The Scotsman)

Rapids set to scupper McLeish plans

MLS side Colorado Rapids could throw a spanner in the works by not releasing Sam Nicholson and Danny Wilson for international duty.

Alex McLeish had been keen to add the Rapids pair to his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Peru and Mexico but the DSG Park side have two league matches to play and may wish to hold onto the Scots. (The Sun)

Flo blow for Hibs as Blades weigh up move

Sheffield United are thought to be weighing up a move for Florian Kamberi, potentially knackering Hibs’ hopes of bringing the Swiss striker back to Easter Road on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old scored nine goals in 14 games for Neil Lennon’s side while on loan from Grasshoppers and while a fee has been agreed, Kamberi could opt for an England switch. (Daily Express)

Murray will fight for Hibs place

Simon Murray has vowed to fight for his place at Hibs after spending the second half of the season on loan at Dundee. The flame-haired striker has been linked with a return to Dundee United, while Motherwell are also said to be keen.

But Murray is adamant he can force his way into Lennon’s plans at Easter Road, saying: “My aim has always been to go back there. I still finished the season top scorer for them and even when I went to Dundee in January, the plan was always to go back. I could have stayed and [Neil] would have considered me for selection, but he’s told me I can stake a claim for a place in the team next season.” (Evening News)