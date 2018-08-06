Rumour Mill: French duo target Rangers striker | Celtic and Championship side close to Hendry deal | Latest on McGinn, Ntcham and Barisic

Raners striker Alfredo Morelos a target for Bordeaux and Rennes; Celtic midfielder nears Norwich move plus the latest on the John McGinn transfer saga, Olivier Ntcham’s injury and Borna Barisic’s proposed move to Ibrox

French duo eye Morelos

Defender deal: Steven Gerrard is close to sealing a move for one of two defensive targets. Picture: SNS Group

Bordeaux and Rennes are reportedly keen on Alfredo Morelos, according to reports.

Representatives from both Ligue 1 sides were dispatched to Pittodrie, to run the rule over the Colombian striker in Rangers’ opening day match against Aberdeen, although he was sent off after just 12 minutes.

Bordeaux’s interest is reportedly new while Rennes have been monitoring the forward since last summer. (FootMercato)

Hendry closes in on Canaries move

Celtic youngster Regan Hendry is on the verge of agreeing a deal with English Championship side Norwich City, according to reports.

The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Raith Rovers, is understood to be keen to move on after failing to break into the Hoops first team squad.

The midfielder could seize his chance to move after a shake-up at Parkhead. (The Sun)

Lennon braced for McGinn bids

Neil Lennon has revealed he’s dreading the day John McGinn leaves Easter Road, but admitted he’d be “amazed” if Hibs didn’t receive more bids for the Scotland midfielder in the coming week.

The English transfer deadline closes on Thursday night and although Brighton and Blackburn have both been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, Lennon insisted the only concrete offers to the Capital club have come from Celtic, their third bid of £2 million still not meeting Hibs’ valuation. (Evening News)

Barisic closing in on Gers switch

NK Osijek full back Borna Barisic could be a Rangers player by Wednesday, with the Croatian set to complete a £2.2 million move to Ibrox.

The 25-year-old, who scored against Rangers in last week’s Europa League clash, was a surprise omission from his side’s 3-2 league win over Rudes yesterday.

And it’s understood a deal could be struck within the next 48 hours for Barisic to join up with the Gers. (Daily Record)

Ntcham ‘winning fitness battle’ ahead of AEK clash

Olivier Ntcham looks to be winning his race to be fit for the visit of AEK Athens on Wednesday night despite injuring his ankle in the 3-1 opening day win over Livingston.

Although there were fears the injury could be serious, it appears to have been a minor knock and the Frenchman stands a good chance of being included in the matchday squad. (Various)

Rodgers eyes reinforcements

The need for reinforcements has been made plain by Brendan Rodgers.

At the weekend, the Celtic manager presented it as his duty to “push” the board for signings that will strengthen his squad. By that, the Northern Irishman didn’t mean the loan deal for Daniel Arzani. Prising John McGinn from Hibernian and, possibly, forking out for Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna was what he had in mind. (The Scotsman)

Cops probe Pittodrie bottle incident

Police have reportedly launched an investigation after an incident in which a bottle was thrown at Aberdeen fans during their opening game with Rangers at Pittodrie. Witnesses posted on social media stating that an empty bottle of Glen’s vodka was thrown into the Aberdeen end - landing “within centimetres” of a child - after the home side equalised in the dying minutes of the game. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of incident involving a bottle during the Aberdeen v Rangers game in Aberdeen, shortly after 3pm. “Inquiries are ongoing into this incident.” (The Scotsman)

MacLean bites back after being written off

Steven MacLean admitted today he is loving silencing critics of his move to Hearts. The 35-year-old scored on his league debut in Saturday’s 4-1 opening Premiership victory at Hamilton to claim his third goal in four competitive outings for his new club. He is also proving he has no problems playing on astroturf despite being left out whenever former club St Johnstone played on synthetic pitches.

He explained today that he is relishing ramming people’s words down their throats with some Scottish vernacular. “People were always going to be sceptical about the move given my age. I knew what I could do,” he said. (Evening News)

Killie keen on Watford ‘keeper

Steve Clarke is hoping to strike a deal for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

The Kilmarnock boss is still looking to bolster his squad and the capture of the former Austria Under-21 goalie is high on his list of priorities.

The 24-year-old ‘keeper has experience of the Scottish top flight having spent time on loan with Ross County in 2015. (The Scotsman)