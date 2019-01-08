Rumour Mill: Ex-Rangers forward set for return | Clubs eye Celtic attacker | Fears as key Rangers man absent from Tenerife flight

Former Rangers forward set for return to Scotland, clubs linked with Celtic winger and why was this key Ibrox man not on the flight to Tenerife?

O’Halloran return on the cards?

A general view of Rangers fans at the most recent Old Firm clash with Celtic. Picture: SNS Group

Scottish Premiership clubs are on alert after former Rangers and St Johnstone forward Michael O’Halloran returned to Scotland just seven months after quitting Rangers for Melbourne City.

The 28-year-old forward signed a deal until summer 2020 with the A-League side, but has been released after seven months and three appearances - and a measly total of 78 minutes of football.

His availability could interest the Saints, with whom O’Halloran has had two spells. (The Sun)

Hibs eye Celtic winger

Hibs have made an enquiry about taking Celtic forward Lewis Morgan on loan as boss Neil Lennon revealed winger Martin Boyle’s season could be over after he suffered a knee injury in Australia’s final warm-up match ahead of the Asian Cup.

It is understood 22-year-old Morgan is seen as a possible replacement for Boyle during that time, but there’s been no reply from the Glasgow club, who made their first January loan signing in winger Oli Burke.

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for the ex-St Mirren star, with Jack Ross keen on a reunion with his former player. (Evening News)

Morelos ‘not on flight to Tenerife’

The absence of Alfredo Morelos from Rangers’ flight to Tenerife had Light Blues fans up in arms, after a quickly-deleted tweet from the player’s agent.

Jonne Lindblom posted, then deleted, a message hinting at “exciting” transfer news. This, coupled with Ryan Hardie being recalled from his loan spell, sent some Gers fans into a panic.

However, it has emerged that the Colombian striker was merely given an extra day off and will join up with his team-mates later today. (Various)

The Celtic Weah: Hoops complete PSG loan signing

Celtic have completed the loan signing of 18-year-old Paris St Germain forward Timothy Weah.

The eight-times capped United States international has signed on for the rest of the season and has joined his new team-mates at their training camp in Dubai.

The Hoops are also closing in on a deal for Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo. It is believed the club are just waiting on the 21-year-old receiving a work permit. (The Scotsman)

Fresh injury concern for Rogic

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic suffered a broken hand as Australia slumped to a shock defeat by Jordan in their opening match in the Asian Cup.

However, Rogic is expected to be fit to play in the Socceroos’ second match against Palestine in the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Rogic played the full 90 minutes in Al-Ain but failed to sparkle, fluffing a couple of decent chances to square the match in the second half. (Various)

Cosgrove pens new Dons deal

Sam Cosgrove has agreed a new three-year deal with Aberdeen.

The £25,000 signing from Carlisle has been a key player for Derek McInnes this season, and is the club’s top scorer with nine goals.

He said: “As soon as the offer came through, it was never a matter of if I was going to sign it. It was just about getting things done as quickly as possible.” (The Sun)

Motherwell play down Miller link

Motherwell have played down reports linking them with Celtic’s Calvin Miller.

The youngster spent time on loan with Dundee in the first half of the campaign but would likely be available on a further loan spell.

However, after bringing in Gboly Ariyibi, the Steelmen poured cold water on talk of a move for Miller. (Evening Times)