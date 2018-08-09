Rumour Mill: Championship side plots Rangers raid | Fans rail at Celtic recruitment | Key Hibs man a doubt for Molde tie

Ipswich plotting move for Declan John and Josh Windass; fans slate Celtic over recruitment and Adam Bogdan a doubt for Hibs’ Euro showdown with Molde

John on Ipswich radar

Could two Rangers players be headed for the Championship? Picture: Getty Images

Having been linked with Rangers’ Josh Windass, Ipswich are understood to be keen on his Ibrox team mate Declan John as well.

The Welshman, who signed a permanent deal in 2017 after a successful loan spell, looks almost certain to leave the club on a temporary basis, after the arrival of Croatian left back Borna Barisic.

Swansea are keeping tabs on the former Cardiff defender, but the Tractor Boys are understood to have registered their interest. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Fans slate Celtic recruitment

Celtic fans have hit out at the club over the recruitment policy, complaining that the Hoops are signing Scottish-based players or speaking to former squad members about a return.

Emilio Izaguirre looks poised for a second spell at Parkhead; Jason Denayer and Patrick Roberts have also been linked with a return, and many of the club’s recent signings have been from other Scottish teams.

Fans took to Twitter yesterday after the failed move for John McGinn to question the club’s approach to recruitment. (Various)

Bogdan in fitness race

Hibs ‘keeper Adam Bogdan faces a fight to be fit for the visit of Molde this evening, with the big Hungarian struggling with a hip knock.

Ryan Porteous took a handful of goal kicks for Bogdan in the later stages of Sunday’s 3-0 league opener against Motherwell, and while Bogdan will be given every chance to prove his fitness, he remains a doubt.

Neil Lennon said: “We’ll give it as long as possible, but we’ve got a good deputy in Ross who was outstanding in Brondby when we won over there.” (Evening News)

Lazio eye Moussa

Lazio are understood to be interested in Celtic’s Moussa Dembele, as they prepare to shake up their attack with Felipe Caicedo likely to depart.

The Biancocelesti have a number of options but reports in Italy yesterday suggested the club had made contact with the Hoops about the France Under-21 international. (Il Tempo)

Gers reject Tav bid

Rangers hvae told West Brom that James Tavernier will not be allowed to leave Ibrox for less than £5 million, with the English transfer window deadline fast approaching.

The Gers threw out a £2 million offer from the Baggies for the Ibrox captain but are braced for the possibility of further bids ahead of the Europa League qualifier against Maribor. (Daily Express / Daily Mail)

Erwin to Iran?

Kilmarnock striker Lee Erwin has held talks over a potential move to Iran, where he could join ex-Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes and former Rangers winger Harry Forrester.

Stokes and Forrester both signed for Tractor Sazi earlier in the summer. (The Sun)

Defender ruled out of Hibs clash

Darren McGregor has been ruled out of tonight’s clash with Molde so Ryan Porteous could step up once again to complete the defensive trio alongside Efe Ambrose and Paul Hanlon.

McGregor has an issue with his knee that forced him to miss the opening day win over Motherwell and will likely be missing this evening as well. (Evening News)

Flood set for Roar

Former Dundee United midfielder Willo Flood is set for a move to Australia with Brisbane Roar.

The former Celtic and Aberdeen man spent nine days with Dunfermline this summer before moving (or so he thought) to Indonesian side Bali United.

But red tape meant the Irishman was unable to sign and is now without a club. (Daily Record)

Buddies keen on Brock-Madsen

St Mirren are hopeful of concluding a deal for Nicolai Brock-Madsen, currently at Birmingham, in time for the Dane to face Rangers on Sunday. (Daily Record)