Rumour Mill: Celtic v Rangers | Steven Gerrard | Scott Allan

Rangers have injury doubts ahead of tomorrow's match against Celtic, commentators divided over Steven Gerrard Rangers move and Scott Allan wants to stay at Hibs,

Celtic v Rangers: injury news

Moussa Dembele missed Celtic's defeat against Hibernian last weekend but the French striker is expected to return to the fold for this fixture.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and veteran defender Bruno Alves are rated as extremely doubtful for Rangers. ( Various )

Benitez backs Gerrard for manager role

Rafael Benitez has backed Steven Gerrard for a career in football management. The 37-year-old, who was the Spaniard’s captain at Anfield when they won the Champions League in 2005, has been linked with the vacancy at Glasgow Rangers having taken his first steps in coaching with Liverpool’s academy.

“His understanding of the game is good. He has had different managers, foreign managers, British managers, so he will have seen different visions, which is important.

“I have been in three different countries as a manager, so when you play in your country, you have the visions of your coaches, the style you play in your country. When you go to another country, everything is different.

“For him to have different coaches with different ideas, I’m sure, has been positive.” ( BT Sport)

Gerrard 'should remain' in current role

Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith who believes the Liverpool legend would learn more by staying in his current role.

Gerrard is currently managing the youth team at Anfield and is learning from Jurgen Klopp.

Smith told Sky Sports: “I would be surprised to see him go because he has put himself into the Liverpool academy and is deadly serious about learning the trade as a coach and serving his apprenticeship. ( Sky Sports)

Neil Lennon warning to Steven Gerrard

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon claims Steven Gerrard only needs to talk to John Barnes to understand what a "huge risk" it would be if he were to become Rangers boss.

The former Liverpool captain has emerged as a leading candidate to take over as Rangers manager after Graeme Murty's short-term contract expires.

The 37-year-old is believed to be mulling over the chance to swap the Anfield youth ranks for Ibrox and could look to Lennon for inspiration. ( Talk Sport)

Scott Allan keen on extending Hibs stay

Celtic midfielder Scott Allan says that he wants to remain at Hibernian next season.

Allan joined Hibernian on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic in the January transfer window.

The former Scotland Under-21 international midfielder is scheduled to remain at Hibs until the end of the season. ( Evening News )

Beerman set for Rangers exit

Myles Beerman looks set to leave Rangers when his contract expires this summer following a disappointing loan spell with Queen of the South. ( Various )

Lewis Morgan to return to Celtic

Lewis Morgan will report for duty at Celtic as soon as St Mirren complete the final match of their season on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder is keen to make an impact at Parkhead and has revealed that he will immediately head to his parent club when he has finished his loan at the Saints. ( Various )

Dave King fails to offer to buy shares on time

Rangers chairman Dave King has fallen foul of financial regulators again after failing to stump up the money for his mandatory shares bid on time.

In February King was ordered to comply with a court order instructing him to offer other Ibrox stakeholders 20p for their shares.

He had until Thursday to make the cash available in an account and contact shareholders formally offering to buy up the remaining two-thirds of the club. ( Record )