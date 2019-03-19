Rumour Mill: Celtic man ‘free to leave’ | Ex-Rangers midfielder seals new deal | Aberdeen eye Livi star | SFA sweat for Kilmarnock defender

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip

Summer exit for Bhoys defender

Celtic will trim their squad in the summer. Picture: SNS Group

Marvin Compper will be allowed to leave Celtic in the summer, despite getting his chance and scoring in recent reserve games.

The German defender has played just once for the first team, in a cup game against Morton, following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

And the Hoops look set to cut their losses by offloading the 33-year-old in the summer. (The Sun)

Pena seals Polish deal - but there’s a catch

Former Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has found a new club in Polish second tier side GKS Tychy - but the Stadion Miejski side have ensured a clause in the contract that allows them to offload the Mexican with little fuss.

Pena’s Ibrox contract was ripped up earlier this year after the Mexican international made just 14 appearances following his £2 million arrival in June 2017.

Loan spells with Cruz Azul and Necaxa in his homeland were beset by discipline problems and alcohol-related incidents with Rangers cutting their losses in January. (Daily Record)

Dons eye Pittman swoop

Aberdeen are set to make a move for Livingston midfielder Scott Pittman in the summer.

The 26-year-old was a target for the Dons in January but the Pittodrie side were put off by the £175,000 price tag on the former junior footballer.

Pitman is out of contract in 2020 and Livi - who are already losing Craig Halkett and Declan Gallagher - have to decide whether to sell or lose him for nothing. (Daily Record)

Broadfoot faces SFA rap for Morelos clash

Kirk Broadfoot could face retrospective SFA action along with Alfredo Morelos after their clash at Ibrox on Saturday.

The pair got involved as they left the field at half-time but referee Greg Aitken took no action.

The incident was studied by an SFA panel on Monday and a decision will be made later today on whether both will be cited by compliance officer Clare Whyte. (The Sun)

QoS ‘keeper banned and fined by own club over gesture

Queen of the South goalkeeper Alan Martin has apologised after being handed an internal one-match suspension and fined for making an unsavoury gesture towards fans. The former Scotland Under-21 internationalist is understood to have made his feelings clear towards Doonhamers supporters as he left the pitch at half-time as Gary Naysmith’s side slipped to a seventh straight loss to Inverness on March 9. Martin was replaced by Jack Leighfield at the interval and the club have taken action after completing their own investigation. (The Scotsman)

Robbo desperate to face Kazakhs

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has not given up hope of facing Kazakhstan on Thursday despite missing the team flight to undergo dental surgery. The left-back travelled to Glasgow after Liverpool’s Premier League win at Fulham on Sunday but was told to stay behind to get an abscess treated as his international team-mates flew out overnight ahead of their opening European Championship qualifier. Robertson was given a chance of making the second Euro 2020 qualifier in San Marino on Sunday but assistant coach Peter Grant revealed the 25-year-old was being even more ambitious. (The Scotsman)