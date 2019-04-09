Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with ex-Spurs man | Rangers ace ‘will escape SFA rap’ | Boyata latest | Polish side eye Rodriguez

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Odds shorten on AVB to Celtic

Andre Villas-Boas’ odds on becoming Celtic’s next permanent manager have tumbled, with the Portuguese boss now at 6/1 third favourite behind Neil Lennon and Roberto Martinez.

The 41-year-old, who has been out of work since a spell with Shanghai SIPG, reportedly played golf with the Hoops’ major shareholder Dermot Desmond recently.

Lennon’s future is uncertain following a drab goalless draw at home to Livingston, with Rafa Benitez’s odds also shortening recently - although a move for the Newcastle gaffer is unlikely. (Various)

Worrall to escape SFA action over ‘F*** Celtic’ video

Rangers defender Joe Worrall is likely to escape disciplinary action from the SFA after a video emerged of the on-loan Nottingham Forest man having a foul-mouthed pop at rivals Celtic after the Light Blues’ awards bash on Sunday night.

Worrall was filmed saying “F*** Celtic” on social media in the aftermath of the event. Footage showed the 22-year-old in the back of the car with a female friend who says “No surrender” before he weighs in with his two-word comment.

But the England Under-21 star is unlikely to face SFA action, with Aberdeen defender Shay Logan escaping a rap for a similar incident earlier this year. (Daily Record)

Hertha wanted Boyata last summer

Hertha Berlin were keen on Belgian international Dedryck Boyata last summer, as the Bundesliga side close in on a Bosman deal for the out-of-contract Celtic ace.

The 27-year-old will bank £2 million a year by joining the German capital outfit, through a sizeable signing-on fee and a weekly wage of around £40,000 - making him one of the Old Lady’s highest-paid players.

Hertha were reportedly ready to pay £4.5 million to Celtic to get their man last summer, but the former Manchester City kid remained in Glasgow. (The Sun)

Lech keen on Rodriguez

Polish outfit Lech Poznan are keeping an eye on Motherwell midfielder Alex Rodriguez, with the Spaniard out of contract in the summer.

The Steelmen are keen to hold onto the 25-year-old but the former Sunderland kid is attracting interest thanks to his performances protecting the ‘Well back four.

Motherwell have offered him a new deal but Lech are supposedly weighing up a move as they begin plans for next season following a disappointing campaign this year. (The Sun)

Watt to quit Saints

Tony Watt will leave St Johnstone in the summer after turning down a new deal at McDiarmid Park.

The former Celtic striker has scored seven goals in 37 outings for Tommy Wright’s side but will be moving on come the end of the season.

The St Johnstone boss said: “We spoke to Tony and his adviser last week. He’ll be leaving at the end of the season, so we’re looking elsewhere to bring another striker in next season.” (The Sun)

Scotland beat Brazil

Kim Little’s solitary goal was enough to sink Brazil as Scotland secured a third win in four matches.

Arsenal midfielder Little struck Scotland’s winner just before half-time as Shelley Kerr’s side maintained their momentum before this summer’s World Cup at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia.

Scotland drew with Chile on Friday and won both their previous games against Denmark and Iceland following a run of four straight defeats. (The Scotsman)