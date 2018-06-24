Rumour Mill: Celtic keen on Man Utd star | Rangers eye former Hibs ace | Liverpool starlet linked with Ibrox switch

Celtic linked with loan move for Scott McTominay on loan, Rangers eye former Hibs winger and another Liverpool youngster has been linked with a move to Ibrox

Celtic in for McTominay

Which Manchester United midfielder has been linked with a move to Celtic? Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with a stunning loan move for Manchester United star and Scotland international Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils are understood to be keen on the Scot to kick on with his development and would ideally like the midfielder to play as much football as possible, both domestically and in Europe.

And the Old Trafford side are rumoured to be open to the Hoops taking the 21-year-old on a season-long loan. (Various)

Barker to Rangers?

Rangers have been linked with a move for Manchester City winger Brandon Barker.

The 21-year-old scored twice and contributed five assists during a season-long loan spell with Hibs last season, and the Gers are now understood to be keen on the wideman.

The left winger has already had a loan spell at NAC Breda in the Netherlands and Hibs boss Neil Lennon admitted it would be a “pipe dream” to sign Barker on a permanent deal. (Various)

Woodburn linked with Gers switch

Rangers have made a renewed approach to Liverpool with a view to signing winger Ben Woodburn on loan.

The Gers have already brought in Jon Flanagan, Scott Arfield, Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic, Allan McGregor, Jamie Murphy and Ovie Ejaria, with Roma striker Umar Sadiq on the verge of joining them.

And Steven Gerrard has reportedly stepped up his pursuit of Woodburn, but may have to wait a few weeks while the Reds make a decision on Woodburn’s development. (Mail on Sunday)

McLaughlin set for Sunderland move

Former Hearts ‘keeper Jon McLaughlin could put pen to paper on a deal with Sunderland after turning down Azerbaijan outfit Qarabag.

McLaughlin has also had interest from Millwall but could team up with former St Mirren boss Jack Ross at the Stadium of Light. (Daily Express)

Gerrard to ask Smith and Souness for advice on beating Celtic

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will call for help from former Ibrox managers Walter Smith and Graeme Souness in a bid to beat Celtic this season.

Gerrard has revealed he hasn’t ruled out getting Smith on board in an advisory role while former player/manager Souness is also on his go-to list.

Gerrard said: “I will certainly be leaning on the likes of Walter Smith and Graeme Souness and and bending their ears. This club needs to become one and ex-players and ex-managers are all part of that.” (The Sun)

Compper to make playing return

Celtic defender Marvin Compper will finally return to action after nearly six months on the sidelines following his move to the Hoops from RB Leipzig.

The former Fiorentina stopper suffered an injury during Celtic’s winter training camp but could make a playing return when the Hoops take on SK Vorwarts Steyr in a pre-season friendly.

Rodgers will be without several defenders after their World Cup exploits and will need Compper to step up. (The Sun)

Miller close to Livi job

Kenny Miller is expected to be named player/manager of Livingston this week after holding talks with the Lions in recent days.

The former Rangers striker could meet the board on Tuesday to finalise a deal.

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Hibs were also rumoured to be keen on bringing in the 38-year-old as a player but the lure of playing and managing looks to have sold Miller on a move to West Lothian. (Daily Record)