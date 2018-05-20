Rumour Mill: Besiktas eye Rangers star | Rodgers targets third treble | Bartley and Wilson to Rangers?

Besiktas linked with move for Alfredo Morelos; Rodgers wants a third treble and Bartley and Wilson linked with Ibrox switch

Besiktas eye Morelos

Could Besiktas fans be cheering on Alfredo Morelos next season? Picture: Getty Images

Besiktas are said to be keen on signing Alfredo Morelos on loan from Rangers.

The Turkish side have scouted Morelos and are close to making a move that would see the Colombian striker temporarily move to the Super Lig.

Morelos had been a reported £9 million target for Chinese clubs during January but his value has dropped after just one goal in his last ten matches. (Various)

Rodgers targets third treble

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his side “can be better” next season, despite securing an historic double treble with the Parkhead side.

Rodgers said after the match: “I’m going to push them even harder next year. It’s a historical day and one that will live with everyone forever.

“It’s been a tough competitive season for us. We picked a system that we thought would allow us to open up spaces on the pitch and scored two exception goals.” (The Scotsman)

Bartley on verge of Ibrox switch

Rangers are understood to be closing in on former Ibrox defender Kyle Bartley.

The Swansea City centre back is also a target for Leeds but the Gers are hopeful they can seal Bartley’s return north of the Border with a £2.5 million deal. (Various)

Wilson on Gerrard’s radar

Steven Gerrard could make a move for Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson as he looks to bolster his Rangers squad this summer.

Reports suggest the new Ibrox boss has spoken to the Reds about a season-long loan deal, with the Anfield side understood to be open to such a move.

A fee of £250,000 “plus penalties if Wilson does not play enough games” has been mooted. (The Sun)

Dons offer McGeouch ‘biggest wage’

Aberdeen have offered Dylan McGeouch a contract which would see him become the highest paid player at Pittodrie.

The midfielder looks set to leave Easter Road this summer and has been linked with the likes of QPR, Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Fulham - but the Dons are keen on building their midfield around the ex-Celtic youth.

(The Sun)

Herrera set for Chivas move

Out-of-favour Rangers striker Eduardo Herrera could be on his way to Chivas.

Pedro Caixinha spent £1.5 million on bringing the 29-year-old forward to Ibrox last summer but just two goals in 24 matches has seen him relegated to the bench with his last appearance coming against Ayr United in February.

And now the Gers could offload the striker for a small fee or on loan. (The Sun)

Edouard hints at Celtic stay

Celtic fans believe Odsonne Edouard is staying at the club - after he posted an Instagram picture celebrating the Hoops’ double treble win.

The on-loan PSG forward wrote: “Thank you for this wonderful season to spend with you guys and all fans. The beginning of a long story.”

His reference to a “long story” has convinced fans the striker has already made his mind up to remain in Glasgow. (Various)