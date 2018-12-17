Rumour Mill: 25-year-old ‘open to Rangers exit’ | Old Firm battle for midfielder | Brendan Rodgers blasts Celtic stars

Rangers man hints at Ibrox exit, Old Firm step up midfielder pursuit and Rodgers bemoans defensive naivety after Hibs loss

Alnwick casts doubt on Gers return

A general view of Ibrox, home of Rangers. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has hinted that he would be happy with a permanent move away from Ibrox.

The ‘keeper is currently on loan at Scunthorpe after falling to third choice at the Light Blues.

He said: “I’m not sure what [Scunthorpe] want to do, but from my point of view I want to keep playing games and there couldn’t be a better club for me to be at. I would love to stay but it is dependent on the club here if they want to keep me and it would depend if Rangers if they want to keep me out on loan. If everything comes together, then hopefully I can stay.” (BBC Radio Humberside)

Celtic and Rangers step up Kamara chase

Celtic and Rangers’ battle to sign Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara is hotting up ahead of the January transfer window.

The rivals have been linked with the Finnish international since the summer, and Derby County are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

He could be a potential replacement for Ovie Ejaria but the Hoops are also on the lookout for reinforcements. (Various)

Rodgers blasts defence after Hibs defeat

Brendan Rodgers has lashed out at his defence after Celtic were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Hibs at Easter Road thanks to goals from Vykintas Slivka and Florian Kamberi.

The Hoops boss refused to use a Europa League hangover as an excuse, insisting: “Tiredness wasn’t an excuse for the goals. When you concede in the first minute it’s not to do with energy, it’s to do about positioning and pressing.

“And the second one came from our free-kick. If we need someone to blame then blame the system, but that was the system because of the players we had available.” (Daily Record)

More injury woes for Hearts

Hearts’ injury troubles resurfaced today with confirmation that Congolese international defender Clevid Dikamona will be out until after the winter break. He suffered a torn thigh muscle during Friday’s 5-0 defeat by Livingston and will not play again at least until late January. The news compounds a miserable few days for the Edinburgh club following the staggering result in West Lothian. Craig Levein is now without three centre-backs due to injury in Dikamona, John Souttar and Jimmy Dunne. Christophe Berra returned this month from a four-month absence, while Steven Naismith is on the cusp of a first-team comeback. Fellow forward Uche Ikpeazu is several weeks away. (Evening News)

Kamberi ‘knew goals would Flo again’

Hibs striker Florian Kamberi has shrugged aside criticism from the Easter Road coaching team, insisting that he knew “his time would come again” after scoring in the 2-0 win over Celtic in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Kamberi’s goal against Celtic was his first since he netted in the 4-2 defeat at Celtic Park in October, the 23-year-old having found himself the subject of some harsh criticism from Neil Lennon and Garry Parker.

But Kamberi said: “They are the coaches so they can say what they want. But I never lost my focus and I knew my time would come again. It was a difficult time not just for me but for the whole team.” (Evening News)

Berra calls on Hearts to be men

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has implored his colleagues to stand up and react to Friday night’s thrashing at Livingston like men. Berra said he was beyond angry and he and his team-mates should hang their heads in shame.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s just not good enough for Hearts. It’s not what I wanted on my 200th appearance and it’s not one I’ll want to remember, I’ll try and forget it very quickly. Most players were naive. It was schoolboy stuff not seeing a game out. We have to stand up and be counted and come back stronger. We have to take the criticism which we will rightly receive and get on with it. We have to be men.” (Evening News)