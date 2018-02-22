Ross McCrorie to miss Old Firm amid reports of extended injury lay-off

Rangers have been dealt a blow with the news that Ross McCrorie could be out for a longer period than previously expected.

Ross McCrorie, right, with Rangers director Stewart Robertson. Picture: SNS Group

The 19-year-old, who forced his way into the Ibrox first team under Pedro Caixinha before adopting a new defensive midfield role under Graeme Murty, picked up an injury in January, ruling him out of the side’s Florida Cup matches the same month and hasn’t played since.

Although Murty said in January that McCrorie - who signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract earlier this season with the Ibrox side - wouldn’t need to undergo surgery on his foot injury, there are reports that the youngster has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation.

Speaking in late January, the Rangers manager said: “It is just a case of resting it until he is pain free and he won’t need anything else other than time.

“We need to make sure we do the right thing for his long term future. It’ll be weeks not months.”

But the Rangers medical team are braced for McCrorie to miss next month’s Old Firm clash amid reports he faces a further four weeks on the sidelines.

McCrorie has made 18 appearances for Rangers this season, and spent time on loan with Dumbarton and Ayr.

The Gers are already without Ryan Jack for a “significant period” according to Murty, after the former Dons midfielder suffered a knee injury in a league match against Motherwell towards the end of last year.

