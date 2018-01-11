Ross McCrorie and Ryan Jack ruled out of Rangers’ Florida Cup matches

Graeme Murty has confirmed that both Ross McCrorie and Ryan Jack will miss Rangers’ Florida Cup matches through injury.

Ryan Jack in action for Rangers against Motherwell. Picture: SNS Group

Along with Portuguese defender Bruno Alves, the pair have missed the club’s training sessions at the IMG Academy in the Sunshine State and Murty is keen not to push the duo too hard.

Speaking to RangersTV, Murty said: “Ryan has not progressed as far on with his knee injury from the Motherwell game as we had hoped, and Ross has had a recurrence of his foot injury that he sustained when he clattered into the advertising boards.

“We are taking our time with [the players] because we want to make sure that we don’t push them too hard and we give them longer-term problems.”

Aside from McCrorie and Jack, Murty says his squad is ‘looking quite good’.

The Rangers boss added: “We recently got the guys at the training centre working hard to get themselves back as fit as they can – Lee [Wallace] and Kenny [Miller] and Graham Dorrans are making sure that they progress on their personal rehab to get themselves back in the squad.

“So if we do that then the squad is looking strong and it’s looking ready to go for the second half of the season,” Murty continued.

The Gers face Atletico Mineiro on Friday afternoon and Corinthians on Saturday evening.

