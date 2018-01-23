Reports link Rangers centre-back Danny Wilson with shock move to MLS

Danny Wilson is mulling over an offer to play in the United States, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Jason Cummings: I’ve improved and I can’t wait to show it at Rangers

Danny Wilson celebrates scoring in the December victory over Motherwell. Picture: SNS

The centre-back, who has captained Rangers on a few occasions this season, currently has only five months left on his contract.

MLS side Sporting Kansas City have offered the 26-year-old the chance to move across the pond, while Colorado Rapids are also said to be keen on him.

Wilson forced his way into the starting XI this season after beginning the campaign as a back-up player under former boss Pedro Caixinha.

The signing of Russell Martin on loan in the January transfer window has deepened the club’s centre-back corps, but with Bruno Alves and Ross McCrorie out injured for at least a month, and summer signing Fabio Cardosos seemingly out of favour, it appears unlikely that Rangers will wish to sell Wilson in the January window.

READ MORE - Vegan diet helps Rangers’ Russell Martin beat bowel problem