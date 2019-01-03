Reports: Jermain Defoe set to join Rangers on loan

One of the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers appears set to move to Scotland after reports claimed that Bournemouth’s Jermain Defoe is set to join Rangers.

Defoe, 36, has found first team opportunities at Bournemouth limited this season, and Sky Sports reports that the veteran goalscorer is heading to Ibrox.

The former Spurs, West Ham, Portsmouth and Sunderland striker will give Steven Gerrard’s side some much needed experience, as well as a poacher’s instinct that has seen him score 162 Premier League goals.

Sky’s Bournemouth reporter Mark McAdam posted on Twitter that Defoe, who also has 20 goals for England, would sign an 18-month loan deal with Rangers, although the Cherries would be able to recall the striker in either the Summer 2019 or January 2020 transfer windows.

Defoe signed for Bournemouth in the summer of 2017 after three seasons with Sunderland, winning plaudits on Wearside even as the club struggled to maintain their Premier League status.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is also hoping to tie up another veteran player as Southampton midfielder Steve Davis could be set for a return to Ibrox.

Gerrard will be keen to retain the services is in-form Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, whose goalscoring exploits could yet prompt bids from clubs in England or beyond.