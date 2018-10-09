Reported dispute over Kyle Lafferty’s exit from Northern Ireland squad

Kyle Lafferty has angered Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill after claiming to be injured, according to the Scottish Sun.

The Rangers striker is said to have cited an Achilles injury as the reason he failed to join up with the rest of his international team-mates for their Nations League double-header against Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

However, it is understood that Rangers have admitted to the Irish FA the player is fit.

The 31-year-old started Northern Ireland’s Nations League opener last month - a 2-1 home loss to Bosnia - to earn his 68th cap, and he is one of the most experienced members of O’Neill’s squad.

His manager said: “Kyle Lafferty called me late on Sunday night to tell me that he would not be travelling on Monday to join up with the Northern Ireland squad as expected.

“I am disappointed that he has ruled himself out of the two games but our focus is on the players who are with us and I will address this situation after the international period.”