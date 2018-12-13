Rangers right-back James Tavernier looks to close down a cross. Picture: AP

Rapid Vienna 1 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s men exited the Europa League.

Rarely tested in goal but flapped at one cross and his poor kick-out led to Rapid's winner. (5/10)

1. Allan McGregor

Got forward often to support the attack, as per usual. (7/10)

2. James Tavernier

Endured a few shaky moments but did provide a couple of key tackles. (6/10)

3. Gareth McAuley

A more assured performance from the centre-back who's struggled of late. (7/10)

4. Connor Goldson

