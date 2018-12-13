Rapid Vienna 1 - 0 Rangers: How the Rangers players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Rangers player as Steven Gerrard’s men exited the Europa League.
1. Allan McGregor
Rarely tested in goal but flapped at one cross and his poor kick-out led to Rapid's winner. (5/10)
SNS Group
2. James Tavernier
Got forward often to support the attack, as per usual. (7/10)
SNS Group
3. Gareth McAuley
Endured a few shaky moments but did provide a couple of key tackles. (6/10)
SNS Group
4. Connor Goldson
A more assured performance from the centre-back who's struggled of late. (7/10)
SNS Group
View more