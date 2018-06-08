Rangers would have been better appointing Kenny Miller says agent

Rangers would have been more successful if they appointed Kenny Miller as interim manager rather than Graeme Murty according to the player’s agent.

Kenny Miller has been backed to be a successful manager by his agent. Picture: SNS/Roddy Scott

The 38-year-old was frozen out towards the end of his third spell at the Ibrox club after he and club captain Lee Wallace clashed with Murty after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

The duo were suspended and fined by the club. While Lee Wallace is still under contract at Rangers, Miller is now a free agent, but both players area appealing the fine.

The player’s agent Dave Baldwin believes it would have been more beneficial for Rangers to have appointed Miller as the interim manager for the second half of the season, rather than carry on with Murty.

Rangers finished third, while they were humiliated by rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

“Management is something that has always appealed to him and he could be a player/manager next season,” he told the Scottish Sun.

“He has all the attributes you need - he ticks all the boxes. He’s shrewd tactically and has an easy way with players, especially younger ones. During his time at Rangers, he would spend time on the training pitch helping explain things to them.

“Kenny has the drive and the desire to be successful in whatever he does and I’m sure that if he’d been appointed Rangers’ managers for six months they could have had a better season.”

Miller has linked with moves to Aberdeen and as a possible player/manager for Ladbrokes Premiership new boys Livingston, while he has options abroad.

Baldwin confirmed that there are four offers on the table for the striker, two of which are from Scotland.

