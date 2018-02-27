Rangers wish to sign Sean Goss on a permanent deal

Rangers boss Graeme Murty admits the club are looking to sign midfielder Sean Goss on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining on loan from QPR in the January transfer window.

The player’s parent club have made it clear they don’t wish to sell him when the loan expires, but Murty hopes the “fluid” nature of football will cause them to reconsider.

He said: “Sean Goss is one of a number of players we are looking to bring in on a permanent deal.

“He has made a really good start, and has shown he understands how we want to play and the demands of playing for Rangers at Ibrox. He looks quite comfortable doing that.

Sean Goss tackles Euan Henderson during Rangers recent 2-0 win over Hearts. Picture: SNS

“He kind of goes under the radar a bit because at the moment the players getting the headlines are the likes of Jamie Murphy, Alfredo Morelos, Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias.

“They are the guys who are maybe the flashier players, but Goss brings stability to the side. He has a lovely range of passing, and he’s always willing to take the ball.

“QPR have said: ‘You’re not having him, keep your hands off’. But football situations like that tend to be quite fluid.”

