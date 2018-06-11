Rangers wish to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq - reports

Have your say

Rangers are looking to sign Roma striker Umar Sadiq on a season-long loan, according to the Scottish Sun.

Umar Sadiq celebrates after scoring for Roma against Chievo in January 2016. Picture: Getty

Manager Steven Gerrard wishes to bolster his options in attack with Alfredo Morelos the only recognised first-team striker. Jason Cummings and Kenny Miller both recently departed Ibrox, while Eduardo Herrera has been told to find a new club.

Sadiq, 21, joined Roma in 2016 after impressing in their youth side following a loan deal from fellow Italian side Spezia.

Last season the Nigerian joined NAC Breda after a loan deal with Torino was cut short. He fired in five goals in 12 appearances for the Dutch side.

Rangers have already added four new signings prior to next season. Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor both agreed to move back north of the border, while Jamie Murphy signed permanently following a loan spell from Brighton.

Liverpool youngster Ovie Ejaria completed a season-long loan last week, while Brighton defender Connor Goldson is expected to make a £3million switch later this week.

