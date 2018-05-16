Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran suffers sectarian abuse

Have your say

Rangers winger Michael O’Halloran has suffered sectarian abuse on social media after the footballer was pictured at a Catholic church on Monday.

Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran. Picture: Steven Scott Taylor

O’Halloran was visiting the Holy Family RC Mossend in Lanarkshire to speak with young people in the local community.

The church shared an image of the 27-year-old on their Facebook page alongside the comment: “Delighted to have Rangers striker Michael O’Halloran join us today in Holy Family to talk about his time at Catholic school.”

This led to some disgraceful comments from fans on Twitter. User @Smiffy54AC wrote: “So Michael O’Halloran had a nice wee scummy t***y p**e day out. That’s nice. Fenian b***ard.”

Another, @John1Mack, added: “Always knew he was a fenian mhanky b***ard.”

There was a backlash to the abuse with one user asking: “Who actually cares? Grow up.”

