Rangers v Aberdeen: Dons fans smuggle mattress into Ibrox as Alfredo Morelos taunting continues

Aberdeen fans managed to smuggle a mattress into Ibrox for their side’s William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Rangers, in a dig at Light Blues striker Alfredo Morelos.

The prank follows a banner displayed at Pittodrie by a section of the home support in the first meeting of the sides in the cup competition.

The banner read: “Morelos tu madre es un colchón”. It loosely translates from Spanish as “Morelos, your mother is a mattress”.

Dons chiefs launched an investigation into the banner, with Rangers fans hitting back during their Ladbroke Premiership clash with Hibs last Friday.

A number of Gers fans in the Capital waved a banner which read: “De asientos vacios a ovejas que abusan sexualmente - Aberdeen FC’, roughly translating as: “From empty seats to sexually abusing sheep - Aberdeen FC’.”

But a number of the travelling support at Ibrox weren’t finished - pictures of the blow-up mattress appeared on social media being held up in the away end at Ibrox.

Aberdeen won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan.