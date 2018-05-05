Rangers troll SNP MSP over Steven Gerrard tweet after beating Kilmarnock

Have your say

Rangers have taken an SNP MSP to task on Twitter, in response to the politician claiming the Ibrox side would never appoint Steven Gerrard.

Humza Yousaf, the SNP’s Minister for Transport and the Islands and Glasgow Pollok member, tweeted on April 26: “Spoiler alert - Gerrard won’t be Rangers Manager.”

Gerrard was appointed Rangers manager on Friday, signing a four-year deal to start in June of this year.

Barely 30 minutes after securing a vital 1-0 win over Kilmarnock in the race for second, the Gers’ official Twitter account replied to Mr Yousaf’s tweet writing “Spoiler alert” and attaching a gif of an airport arrivals board displaying “Steven Gerrard” as arriving at 2pm - the time the club confirmed his appointment on Friday.

Fans of the Ibrox side enjoyed the “trolling”, with responses ranging from “More of this please. Absolute class” to “Tweet of the year”.

Mr Yousaf has not yet replied to the club’s tweet.

