Rangers trio ‘set to leave on loan’

Rangers will allow Wes Foderingham, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace to leave the club on loan this month, according to reports.

Bill Young of RockSport Radio believes the three players could move on this month, with the trio struggling for game time this season.

Could Steven Gerrard rim his squad this month? Picture: SNS Group

Foderingham’s temporary exit could well be linked to Steven Gerrard bringing in New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Merinovic on trial, while the Light Blues are well stocked in defence and have added Steven Davis to an already healthy number of midfielders, limiting the chances Wallace and Rossiter may get this season.

Rossiter has been linked with Dundee United and Fleetwood Town, where he would team up once more with Joey Barton, now manager of the Cod Army, as well as fellow Gers midfielder Jason Holt, who is on loan at the Highbury Stadium.