Rangers transfer latest: Third January signing ‘on his way’ | international arrives on trial | Gerrard plays down Powell link

Have your say

Matt Polster is on his way to Glasgow to sign for Rangers, Stefan Marinovic has joined the club on trial, and Steven Gerrard has played down reports that he’s looking to sign Nick Powell.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye £2m right-back | Celtic could sign target and loan him back | Rangers boss on how he’ll use Defoe

US international Matt Polster. Picture: Getty

Polster ‘on his way’

Matt Polster is on his way to Glasgow to complete a move to Rangers, according to an American journalist.

The defender, who can also operate in midfield, impressed during a trial with the club at the tail end of last year.

Having been sufficiently impressed with his talents, manager Steven Gerrard has since moved to bring the 25-year-old to the club permanently.

Marinovic joins on trial

Rangers have handed a trial to goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, Steven Gerrard has confirmed.

The 24-times capped New Zealand international is a free agent following his departure from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, and is keen to earn a deal in the UK.

Marinovic has already had a trial spell with Hull City but will now spend a week at Ibrox.

Gerrard dismisses Powell link

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has played down talk of Rangers looking to sign Wigan Athletic attacker Nick Powell.

It was reported over the weekend that the Ibrox side were about to engage rivals Celtic in a tug of war over the 24-year-old.