Rangers transfer latest: Striker target set for PL move | Defoe deal not finalised | Jones to replace Kent?

The latest transfer news and gossip from Ibrox as the club are set to miss out on Premier League striker and a potential successor to Ryan Kent nears a deal.

Defoe deal yet to be finalised

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard nears key targets. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

Jermain Defoe’s move to Rangers from Bournemouth has yet to be completed.

An 18-month loan deal has been agreed for the transfer with the striker set to undergo a medical ahead of making the move north.

However, it has yet to be finalised according to Cherries boss Eddie Howe, who was once a team-mate of Defoe’s when the duo played at Bournemouth in the 90s.

He said: “I’m not going to talk you through any details because no deal has been finalised. Until that moment happens it would be foolish of me to comment, so let’s wait and see what happens in the next few days.

“Any deal that does get agreed will be in the player’s best interests and what the player wants to pursue.

“I’ve said from day one I’ve loved working with Jermain, I’ve really enjoyed the relationship we’ve had and how professional he’s been for the team and for the group of players we have, but as I say no deal has been finalised so let’s see what happens.

Rangers hope to have the player in place for their mid-season training camp in Tenerife.

Rangers to miss out on Solanke

A consequence of Jermain Defoe joining Rangers is Dominic Solanke moving to Bournemouth, according to The Sun.

The Liverpool forward has been a Rangers target since the summer when the Ibrox side tried to take him on loan.

The Cherries, however, are ready to blow the competition out the water with a £15million bid for the England U21 international who has not played competitively for the Anfield side.

Solanke was due to move to Crystal Palace on loan until the move fell through as the Eagles had concerns regarding the readiness of the player.

Jones to replace Ryan Kent?

Rangers have approached Kilmarnock stating their intention to speak to winger Jordan Jones, it is understood.

The Northern Ireland winger has been a key player in the Rugby Park side’s success this campaign and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Rangers, who have previously had a bid rejected for the player, are free to talk to the player as he has entered the final six months of his deal.

Jones is a similar type of player to current Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent.

The Englishman has let it be known that he would be open to staying at Rangers long-term but has deal with the Anfield side which lasts until the summer of 2022.

Jones would be a suitable replacement, driving in from the left of the pitch.

Dundee star in talks

Glen Kamara was set to go through a medical at Rangers today, according to the Evening Times.

The Dundee star has been in talks with the Ibrox side over a pre-contract.

The Finnish international’s deal runs until the end of the season and has previously been linked to Rangers and Celtic.

