Rangers transfer latest: Striker goes out on loan | Ibrox great urges ‘terrific deal’ | Gerrard warns duo

Young striker allowed to leave on loan

Promising Rangers striker Zak Rudden has gone back to Falkirk for the second half of the season.

The Championship club’s top goalscorer had returned to Ibrox following the expiry of his initial loan deal with the Bairns earlier this week.

Rudden, 18, has now agreed a new loan deal and made an immediate impact, scoring for Falkirk in their 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at Firhill on Saturday.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Zak back with us. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I must place on record my thanks to Rangers for their cooperation in getting everything through in time and for allowing the deal to happen.”

Deal for winger would be ‘excellent piece of business’

Rangers great Derek Johnstone has urged the Ibrox club to do a deal with Liverpool for winger Ryan Kent.

Kent has impressed while on loan with Steven’s Gerrard side during the first half of the season, despite a hamstring injury causing him to miss several games.

He was particularly impressive in the 1-0 win over Celtic which drew Rangers level on points with Celtic going into the winter break.

Writing in his column in the Evening Times, Johnstone said: “He has got so much to offer. He has got great energy, real pace and he loves taking players on, which the punters will always appreciate.

“It would be an excellent bit of business for Rangers if they can keep him longer term and allow him to flourish at Ibrox.”

Steven Gerrard tells duo get ready for physical demands of Scottish game

Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic have been told by manager Steven Gerrard to “get their bodies ready” for the second half of the season.

Rangers have been in Tenerife for a winter training camp and Gerrard hopes the pair can reap the benefits of the warm weather sessions.

“This trip is almost like a rest button for both Borna and Eros,” Gerrard was quoted as saying.

“They need to used the next two weeks as a mini pre-season to get their bodies ready to cope with the physical demands of Scotland and the regular game schedule.

“There’s no doubt both have quality. Borna has shown that regularly when he’s played but we haven’t had him fit enough so needs to get more robust.

“Grezda has it all to prove. He needs to push himself to prove to everyone he’s capable of being a Rangers player.”