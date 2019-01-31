Rangers transfer latest: Rangers ‘want control’ over starlet’s future | midfielder moves out on loan | former centre-back staying put

Rangers are looking to keep tabs on Mile Todorov’s career development, Jordan Rossiter has signed for Bury on loan, and Bruno Alves will not be joining Juventus.

READ MORE - Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: £7m offer for Aberdeen star? | Scott Brown future decided | midfielder leaves Rangers | Dundee sign Hearts legend | Hibs make defender offer

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS

Rangers want control of Todorov’s future

Rangers are looking for Europa League opponents Osijek to sign midfielder Mile Todorov so they can keep tabs on his development, according to reports in the Balkans.

The midfielder was on trial at Steven Gerrard’s side. Even though they’re not ready to offer the 19-year-old a contract at present, they liked enough of what they saw to consider signing the player in future.

Reporter Filip Mishov writes that they’ve agreed to allow the player to sign for Osijek as they have a good relationship with the Croatian side. Both Borna Barisic and Eros Grezda made the switch from Osijek to Ibrox in the summer.

Rossiter leaves

Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has joined Bury on loan until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old has made just 15 appearances since the summer of 2016 after suffering a spate of injury problems.

Dundee United had been looking to take the player to Tannadice but instead it’s been the League Two side who’ve snapped them up.

Alves staying put

Despite reports of interest from Italian giants Juventus, Bruno Alves will remain at Parma for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

The former Rangers centre-back was a shock contender to join the reigning Serie A champions in the January window after impressing back in Italy following his Ibrox release.

However, it has now been confirmed he will not be going anywhere.