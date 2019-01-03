Rangers transfer latest: PL ace to join on loan | Liverpool striker back on radar | Pena latest

The latest transfer news and gossip from Ibrox as the club are favourites to sign Premier League ace, while a deal for midfielder nears.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could be joined by a former England team-mate. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Defoe 18-month loan deal agreed

Rangers are set to sign Jermain Defoe from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan deal, according to reports.

Following the news that the former England international was free to leave Bournemouth having struggled to earn game time, Rangers were put on alert.

The 36-year-old has played more than 700 games for club and country, hitting the back of the net nearly 300 times.

Solanke on the market

Another Premier League striker to interest Rangers is Liverpool’s Dominc Solanke.

The 21-year-old was primed for a move to Crystal Palace but the Eagles pulled the plug on the deal after concerns over his fitness.

Boss Roy Hodgson told BBC: “It’s a shame in many ways, we did have a genuine interest but the club has made a decision that it’s not going to work out on this occasion.

“He’s a fine player and I accept in this instance the club has made a decision it wasn’t the right moment to do this deal and we will work with what we have.”

Solanke has yet to feature for Liverpool this season and has been out injured of late with a muscle problem.

Rangers will likely face competition for the player if they do attempt to bring him to Govan.

Pena wanted by Turkish trio

Carlos Pena’s next destination is likely to be Turkey with three top-flight clubs interested in his services.

The midfielder is due to return to Ibrox this month having had two loan spells in his native Mexico with Cruz Azul and Necaxa.

With the club looking to get one of their highest earners off the wage bill there is unlikely a future for him under Steven Gerrard.

Erzurumspor, Alanyaspor and Caykur Rizespor are the three teams keen on the player according to reports in Turkey.

Positive Davis news

Southampton won’t stand in Steven Davis’ way over a Rangers return.

That was the message from Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who said that a deal “can be” completed soon.

He said: “If it is a possibility then we will help him to do so. I think he has done a lot for this club and we want to find a good solution where we have a win-win situation for both sides.”

Docherty to remain on loan

Greg Docherty won’t return to Rangers in January after impressing for Shrewsbury Town.

That’s the message from Shrews boss Sam Ricketts.

He told the Shropshire Star: “I think he’s settled here, playing well, and I think the whole idea of him coming here was to enjoy it and play football, learning and improve.

“There have been a couple of conversations (with Rangers), not myself, and they’re really pleased with how he’s progressing.

“They sent him here to learn and progress and that’s exactly what is happening.

“I think they’ve come out and said it’s better off him to stay here and keep progressing like he has done because he is playing very well.

Docherty has been a key player, scoring seven goals in 27 appearances for the League One side.

