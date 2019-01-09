Rangers transfer latest: New signing blasted by fans’ trust | Morelos and Candeias caught in ref storm | Striker’s Ibrox future

The latest news and transfer gossip from Ibrox...

Jordan Jones has faced the wrath of Kilmarnock fans after agreeing to join Rangers. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

Jones slammed

New Rangers signing Jordan Jones has been blasted by a fans trust of his current club.

The Kilmarnock winger agreed a pre-contract agreement with the Ibrox side earlier this month but faced the wrath of fans following a tweet about his move which included the hashtag #WATP.

Killie Trust director Barry Richmond took to radio to voice his concerns about the player continuing to play for the Rugby Park side despite agreeing a move to another club.

He told Rock Sport Radio: “We’re in a no-win situation here. There’s nothing that can be done to make it any better. It makes a whole mockery of the whole thing that you can actually sign pre-contracts with teams in the same league.

“Someone should be looking at that. It’s ridiculous this is happening. That guy is absolutely no use to us now for the rest of his contract.

“It’s no surprise where he went. But to do that halfway through the season and then start doing all that stuff on social media – him and his pals.

“It’s completely out of order.”

Referee storm

Incidents involving Rangers stars Alfredo Morelos and Daniel Candeias are at the heart of a clash between Scotland’s referees and the Scottish FA.

Top whistlers Willie Collum and John Beaton are unhappy with the SFA’s wrongful claims regarding controversial incidents involving Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

Collum sent winger Candeias off against St Mirren, while Beaton oversaw the Old Firm clash at Ibrox, a game in which Alfredo Morelos came under scrutiny for challenges.

The former incident saw the SFA state that Candeias was shown a second yellow card because Collum witnessed the player make gestures at St Mirren defender Anton Ferdinand. A claim the referee rejects.

Similarly for Beaton, the governing body said he witnessed all three flashpoints involving Morelos against Celtic; meaning no retrospective action could be taken against the Colombian.

A source told the Record that the referee had only confirmed he was in a good position to see the incidents. However, he had not said that he’d viewed them clearly, processed the actions and decided against punishing the player.

Herrera’s Ibrox future

Mexican forward Eduardo Herrera has little future at Ibrox.

The 30-year-old has moved on loan for the second time after flopping at Santos Laguna.

Herrera, signed by Pedro Caixinha, flopped at Rangers, playing just 21 games before moving on a temporary deal back to his homeland.

However, he has now moved on to Necaxa, a former club of Carlos Pena, until the end of the season.

The move came much to the dismay of Necaxa fans who took to Twitter to criticise the signing with Herrera compared to a tree.

