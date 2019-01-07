Rangers transfer latest: Morelos will be sold but not in January | Hardie back at Ibrox | Nine-month pursuit of Defoe

The latest transfer news and gossip from Rangers...

Alfredo Morelos won't be signed in January.

Alfredo Morelos latest

Rangers' director of football Mark Allen has confirmed that Alfredo Morelos will likely be sold by the club. But not in January.

The Colombian ace admitted last month that he expected interest in his services during the transfer window. Rangers, however, are keen to hold onto him, at least until the end of the season.

Allen told talkSPORT: "Ultimately, Alfredo will probably want to play at a different level. Our job is to hold on to him for as long as we can.

"There's no intent to let him go just now, we'll see where the future takes him."

Twelve months ago Morelos had interest from the Chinese Super League.

Hardie back at Ibrox

Ryan Hardie has flown out with the Rangers squad for their winter break training camp in Tenerife.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Livingston where he struck in seven appearances.

The West Lothian side want the player to return but Rangers are yet to decide the part he will play in the second half of the campaign.

Steven Gerrard has admitted he likes the player and the team were left short in striking options earlier in the season. The Liverpool legend will, however, only keep the player if he can give him game-time.

Defoe pursuit

Rangers finally snapped up their man when they completed an 18-month deal for Jermain Defoe.

The England international arrived on a loan from Bournemouth, the transfer confirmed over the weekend.

The club had tried to sign the striker during the summer with Steven Gerrard keen on his former England team-mate back in May.

Speaking to talkSPORT the club's director of football Mark Allen explained the process.

"It's not something that's come about in the last week or so," he said.

"It's something we've certainly been thinking about, it didn't come to fruition until the last week or so.

"It was just sort of sitting there and waiting and thinking really in terms of exactly what we wanted to do in the window then pressing the go button and contacting Bournemouth really."

Kamara to join in January?

On Saturday Rangers confirmed that midfielder Glen Kamara and winger Jordan Jones had signed pre-contract agreements to join in the summer.

However, Finnish international Kamara could arrive sooner.

Current club Dundee are willing to cash-in on the midfielder this month and open to talks with Rangers.

Ejaria finds new club

Ovie Ojaria is set to join Reading on loan from Liverpool.

The midfielder had been on loan at Rangers but after talks with Steven Gerrard in December cancelled the Ibrox deal.

Ojaria was unhappy in Govan and will spend the rest of the campaign with the Championship side.