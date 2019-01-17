Rangers transfer latest: Joe Worrall and Ross McCrorie to stay| Winger won’t sign in January | No moves for Liverpool star Lallana and Ravel Morrison

Steven Gerrard has confirmed that on-loan Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall will remain at Rangers until the end of the season and won’t be recalled by his parent club.

There had been suggestions earlier this week that the 22-year-old could have his season-long loan ended early as the English Championship side look to alleviate a defensive crisis.

Steven Gerrard keeps a close eye on Joe Worrall in training. Picture: SNS Group

The arrival of Martin O’Neill at the City Ground as new manager following Aitor Karanka’s departure caused further uncertainty.

Former Forest player Garry Birtles publicly stated that the former Celtic boss could look to recall Worrall, calling the decision to send him out on loan a “strange one”.

He added: “I am not surprised [Joe] has done so well. There’s a possibility he could be brought back down.

Going nowhere: Ross McCrorie. Picture: SNS Group

“We have got big injury problems in that position at the moment. I am sure Martin will look at the bigger picture.

“Joe was one of a few good young players who came through the youth ranks at Forest. I am sure he is one who Martin will look at very closely.”

But speaking ahead of the Light Blues’ Scottish Cup trip to Central Park to face Cowdenbeath, Gerrard said: “We have spoken to Nottingham Forest, Joe will remain here until the end of the season. “He was superb in the Old Firm match and we are happy with the job he has done.”

The Gers boss also admitted midfielder Jordan Rossiter could be sent on loan, adding: “There is a possibility he could go out [on loan] to get the valuable game time he needs, as I can’t promise him a start every match.”

Gerrard also dismissed talk of Ross McCrorie leaving Ibrox. The Scotland Under-21 international was reportedly a target for Dundee, but he is “going nowhere”.

“We have had to be careful with Ross, when to play him and he has been superb in the training ground with his confidence coming back”, Gerrard said.

“It is a shame he is suspended for Cowdenbeath as he had earned the shirt. He has a great future here and is a potential future captain.”

Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe are also expected to play some part in the Scottish Cup fourth-round match, Gerrard added.

Jones won’t arrive early

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones has confirmed that he will stay with the Rugby Park side until the summer.

The Northern Ireland international has signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers.

He said: “I have always tried to give my best for this club, I don’t think my commitment has been in question and knowing that I am leaving in the summer won’t change it.

“The Rangers thing now has been put to the side until the summer.

“I am fully committed to Kilmarnock.

“I understand everyone has an opinion on football and maybe they are a bit upset in the way it was done but it is part of football.

“The only thing I can do is show how committed I am.

“My team-mates know I am committed, the gaffer knows I am committed and everyone in the club knows I am committed so it’s my turn to prove to the fans, as I have over two and half years, that I am committed.”

The Ibrox side have also agreed a similar deal with Dundee’s Glen Kamara but have been in talks about bringing his move forward.

Gerrard is content with the situation and expects both players to continue giving their all for their current employers.

He said: “Glen is still a Dundee player and Jordan is still a Kilmarnock player, so I won’t be speaking about those two. All I will say is that we as a club have asked them both to be professional and respect the clubs they’re at.”

Duo ruled out

Steven Gerrard ruled out moves for Adam Lallana and Ravel Morrison.

The pair had been linked during the week with bookmakers cutting the price on Lallana joining on loan from Liverpool, making Rangers the favoured destination.

Meanwhile, Morrison sparked speculation by following Rangers, Gerrard and a host of the team’s players on Instagram.