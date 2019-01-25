Rangers transfer latest: Ibrox flop linked with Juventus | midfielder to Motherwell? | loan news on three players

Have your say

Bruno Alves has been linked with a move to Juventus, Jordan Rossiter is a target of Motherwell, and two Rangers players have been sent out on loan.

Bruno Alves could be heading to Juventus. Picture: SNS

Rangers sign goalkeeper

Rangers have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth on an 18-month deal.

Boss Steven Gerrard knows the 22-year-old from his Anfield days and has agreed to pay an undisclosed fee to land him from Vanarama National League outfit Barrow.

Alves to Juventus?

Italian giants Juventus are considering a move for former Rangers centre-back Bruno Alves, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Alves has impressed for Serie A side Parma after being allowed to leave Ibrox in the summer.

The centre-back was a marquee signing under former boss Pedro Caixinha but failed to live up to expectations during his time in Glasgow.

Rossiter to Motherwell?

Motherwell have emerged as the leading candidates to take Jordan Rossiter on loan from Rangers after the club rejected an offer from Dundee United.

According to the Daily Express, manager Stephen Robinson will make a move for the midfielder if he can ship out a couple of players in the January window.

Fleetwood Town are also said to be monitoring the situation. Manager Joey Barton played alongside Rossiter at Ibrox.

Loan news for three Rangers players

Morton have landed Rangers youngsters Andrew Dallas and Robby McCrorie on loan until the end of the season.

Striker Dallas and goalkeeper McCrorie will go right into the squad for this weekend’s clash with Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, Jak Alnwick looks set to have his loan at Scunthorpe extended until the end of the season.