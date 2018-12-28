Rangers transfer latest: Duo offered deals | Morelos interest | Goalkeeper to exit?

Rangers are set to offer contracts to American pair Andrew Gutman and Matt Polster.

Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS/Bill Murray

The duo have recently spent time training with the Ibrox side as boss Steven Gerrard pondered whether to offer them deals.

According to reports in the US, they have done enough to earn contract offers but they have yet to decide whether they will take them.

Midfielder Polster, who plays for Chicago Fire, came up against Gerrard during the Rangers manager’s time with LA Galaxy in MLS, while left-back Gutman plays university soccer.

Meanwhile Gerrard had his say on Alfredo Morelos and speculation around the Colombian ahead of the January transfer window.

The Englishman admitted he expects there to be significant interest in the forward who has scored 20 goals this campaign.

He said: “I’m expecting a bid for Morelos, he is a top player who has scored 20 goals. I would be more surprised if there are no bids but that is what happens when you are surrounded by good players.”

One player who does look on his way out of Rangers, at least temporarily, is goalkeeper Aidan McAdams.

The 19-year-old is set to join Annan Athletic, who were interested in the player in the summer, on loan for the remainder of the season.

