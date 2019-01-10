Rangers transfer latest: Davis future | Permanent deal for star? | No bids for Morelos or Tavernier | Pena update

The latest news and transfer gossip from Rangers...

• READ MORE: Why Rangers signing Jermain Defoe will buck the trend of ageing stars in Scotland

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard with director of football Mark Allen. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Ryan Kent wanted on permanent deal

Rangers are keen on keeping Ryan Kent beyond this season, whether it be an extended loan or permanent deal.

The 22-year-old is on loan from Liverpool for the 2018-19 campaign but is due to return to Anfield in the summer with a contract until 2022.

Last season was difficult for Kent with two relatively unsuccessful loan spells, first at Freiburg and then Bristol City.

He has played 24 games this term and been one of Rangers’ key performers, putting in a starring display as they defeated Celtic last month.

Mark Allen, the club’s director of football, said: “He is familiar with the coaching staff, he’s worked with them before during his Liverpool career.

“We would certainly like to pursue what we do next with Ryan but that is a conversation we have to have with Liverpool. He’s their player. We’ve a very good relationship with Liverpool and I think it is dialogue that will continue for the foreseeable future.

“I think they would be happy, I don’t want to speak for Liverpool, but I am sure they would be happy with the way that Ryan is settled. They maybe would see us as a good vehicle for their players to give them much-needed experience.”

No offers for star players

A number of Rangers players have been linked with moves away but Allen has confirmed that the club have had no serious offers.

Speculation has surrounded both James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos, while Ross McCrorie was rumoured to have been the subject of a £3million bid form Swansea City.

“There’s been nothing concrete from anyone and we are very happy with everyone we have got in the squad,” Allen said.

• READ MORE: Rangers target Andrew Gutman drops huge hint over Celtic move

Davis open to prolonged stay

New signing Steven Davis is open to remaining at the club beyond the end of his loan deal.

The Northern Ireland international joined on a six-month deal from Southampton. His contract with the Saints expires at the end of the season.

Now in his second spell at the club, Davis is keen on earning a longer contract at Ibrox.

He told Sky Sports: “Hopefully beyond the six months everything will go well and we can look at things and make it a longer term thing.”

Polster and Kamara

Rangers are continuing to “evaluate” American trialist Matt Polster.

The Chicago Fire defender has spent a number of weeks with the Ibrox side and has joined the club on their mid-season training camp in Tenerife.

Meanwhile, Allen has revealed there has been no further movement in bringing Glen Kamara to the club in January.

The Dundee midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join at the end of the season.

Carlos Pena

Following Eduardo Herrera’s loan move to Club Necaxa in his native Mexico after a disappointing spell with Santos Laguna, the next player set to leave is Carlos Pena.

The Mexican midfielder has effectively returned to the club after Necaxa cancelled his loan.

He has been linked with a move to Turkey but as of yet he remains a Rangers player.

• READ MORE: Scottish Football Live: Rangers to talk with Liverpool over star | Celtic defender set for exit | MLS move for wing ace? | Motherwell boss wanted