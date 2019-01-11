Rangers transfer latest: Bid for striker ‘untrue’ | signing to join in January | trialist closer to deal

Roy Hodgson insists Crystal Palace had no interest in Jermain Defoe, Glen Kamara could join Rangers before the end of this month, and Matt Polster is closer to agreeing a deal.

Jermain Defoe with his new boss at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, during training for the England national team in 2010. Picture: PA

Bid for Defoe ‘not true’

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has strenuously denied Jermain Defoe’s suggestion that the Selhurst Park club wanted to sign the striker before he moved to Rangers.

The Bournemouth loanee, who joined the Ibrox side on an 18-month deal, said after his arrival that there had been interest from the English Premier League but he wanted a different challenge and opted instead to play for the Glasgow giants.

Hodgson, though, insists that was not the case. He said: “We had no interest in Jermain Defoe.

“He is like a number of strikers, I have seen his name mentioned in relation to the club.

“But it is one thing people relating their players who are anxious to find a move for to our club, and it is another thing with our club initiating moves to sign a player.”

Signing could join in January

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has admitted that discussions are ongoing to release Glen Kamara from his contract six months early so he can join Rangers.

The midfielder has signed a pre-contract with the Light Blues and will arrive once his current deal expires in the summer.

McIntyre, though, says he’s aware that the player would rather move on in January and that negotiations are taking place to make it happen.

Trialist closer to deal

Gary McAllister has revealed that Rangers’ coaching staff have been impressed with trialist Matt Polster as the American defender moves towards a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old joined up with Steven Gerrard’s squad in Tenerife having previously been on trial during December.

Rangers’ assistant boss praised the club’s recruitment staff for spotting the one-cap American international.