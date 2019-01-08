Rangers transfer latest: £7m bid for star? | Morelos latest | starlet set for loan

The latest news and transfer gossip from Rangers...

Alfredo Morelos was given extra time off by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Tavernier a wanted man

Rangers are set to be offered £7million for James Tavernier from an unnamed English club.

That is according to Rock Sport Radio’s Bill Young who tweeted: “Just been told to expect a bid for Tavernier from down south of around £7mil. I hadn’t heard anything on that front but source is good.”

The Rangers captain has previously attracted interest from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Many fans replied to the tweet suggesting that any club would have to offer much more than £7million for a player who has scored nine goals this season and provided many more assists.

Tavernier is currently with Rangers in Tenerife.

Morelos concern

Rangers fans have had their worries over the past 24 hours regarding Alfredo Morelos.

The player’s agent, Jonne Lindblom, posted a cryptic tweet stating “exciting things are happening” accompanied by three emojis - a pair of eyes, a plane and a written memo - plus the hashtag “TransferWindow”.

In addition, the Colombian had not travelled with the squad to Tenerife for their winter training camp.

However, fears were allayed when it was revealed that Morelos would join up with the squad 24 hours later having been given extra time off back in Colombia by boss Steven Gerrard.

Lindblom also deleted his tweet.

Director of football Mark Allen, in an interview with talkSPORT, said that the club expect to sell the striker but not in January.

How Gerrard sold Rangers to Defoe

Jermain Defoe did not need much convincing to join Rangers, however Steven Gerrard made sure to sell him on the benefits.

The ex-Spurs and West Ham star signed an 18-month loan deal from Bournemouth as he looks to help Rangers win the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Gerrard said: “Rangers sells itself but I tried to say to Jermain about where I was at that stage of my own playing career.

“For me it was about enjoyment. I asked Jermain if a relegation battle was right for him at this stage of his career.

“Was him not being guaranteed games right for him at this stage too? He is well aware of the size of the club, he knows everything about Rangers.

“I showed him how we’re trying to play, how we’re trying to evolve and he was super excited by that. The chance to win some medals, that’s what came out of his mouth.

“He wants the final chapter, if you like, to be successful. He has goals to chase and goals to score. If we create chances then he will score heavy, he is buying right into it. In terms of natural finishers he is up there with the Fowlers of this world. He is very similar, a player who only needs half a yard.”

Starlet set for loan

Rangers youngster Aidan McAdams is set for a loan move to Annan Athletic.

The League Two side tried to sign the goalkeeper in the summer but have returned for the 19-year-old.

Annan goalkeeper Jonny Jamieson has recently moved on and according to Scottish Sun a deal has been agreed with Rangers for McAdams.

• Former winger Gregg Wylde is set to return to Scottish football by joining Livingston. The player has had his contract with Plymouth Argyle cancelled by mutual consent to allow him to move back north.

