Rangers transfer latest: £2m bid for Rangers target | Gerrard eyes goalkeeper | defender sent out on loan

Huddersfield are set to bid £2 million for Rangers target Karlan Grant, Steven Gerrard is considering a move for goalkeeper Andy Firth, and Myles Beerman has been sent out on loan.

Karlan Grant is a target of Rangers. Picture: Getty

£2m for Grant

Rangers could be set to lose out on striker Karlan Grant as it’s emerged Huddersfield are ready to spend £2 million on the player.

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer hopes to keep the striker until the end of the campaign, but realises the predicament the club are in with Grant’s contract due to expire.

Rangers have reportedly identified Grant, who they could pick up for a compensation fee of around £500,000 if he remains on an expiring deal, as a potential summer replacement for Alfredo Morelos.

Firth identified

Rangers are considering a move for Barrow goalkeeper Andy Firth.

Steven Gerrard worked with the 22-year-old at Anfield where the Ibrox manager was a youth coach.

Reports in England suggest the pair are set to be reunited with Firth having impressed since moving to the National League side this past summer.

Beerman on loan

Rangers have sent Myles Beerman on loan to Gzira United for the remaining of the season.

The young left-back broke through under Pedro Caixinha but has made only two first-team appearances in the past 18 months.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of this campaign at Birkirkara. He is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of this season.