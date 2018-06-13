Rangers training centre to be renamed as part of Hummel deal

Rangers will rename their Auchenhowie training complex as part of the club’s three-year deal with Hummel, it has been revealed.

The centre was initially named Murray Park, after former chairman Sir David Murray when it first opened its doors in 2001, but in recent years has been referred to as the “Rangers Training Centre” or just simply “Auchenhowie”.

Rangers players train at the soon-to-be-rebranded training centre. File picture: SNS Group

The Ibrox side announced a tie-up with the Danish sportswear firm in April, which will see Hummel provide kit and training gear to the Light Blues.

And it is understood that the firm has a naming rights agreement for the training ground as part of the deal, with further details expected in the near future.