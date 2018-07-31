Rangers told signing target Mark Beevers is not for sale

Rangers have been told that centre-back Mark Beevers is not for sale, according to the Bolton News.

Mark Beevers, left, seen here battling with former Ross County striker Liam Boyce. Picture: Getty

The 28-year-old emerged as a signing target for the Light Blues as manager Steven Gerrard continues to look for another player to boost his defensive corps.

Having previously had a bid of £3million for Jake Cooper rejected by Millwall, Beevers was supposed to represent a cheaper option given Bolton’s financial issues.

However, club chairman Ken Anderson told the local newspaper that Beevers would not be sold to the Ladbrokes Premiership side.

The Trotters are desperate to remain in the second tier of English football, having only just survived relegation by two points last term, and are determined to keep Beevers, who missed only two league games last season.