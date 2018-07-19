Rangers to send midfielder Greg Docherty out on loan - reports

Rangers are looking to send midfielder Greg Docherty out on loan, according to STV.

Greg Docherty has yet to feature in Rangers' European campaign so far. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old was a January signing from Hamilton Accies and played regularly for his boyhood heroes as the 2017/18 campaign drew to a close.

However, he hasn’t featured in either of Rangers two European fixtures so far, and with centre midfielders Scott Arfield, Ovie Ejaria and Lassana Coulibaly arriving this summer, the Ibrox side are keen to put him in a position to get more regular playing time.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster are also reporting that full-back Lee Hodson has played his last game for the club.

The 26-year-old, who can operate at both right and left-back, has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrival of Jon Flanagan.

