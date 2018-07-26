Rangers to receive six-figure cash boost from sale of Martyn Waghorn

Have your say

Rangers could be set to make £800,000 from the sale of former striker Martyn Waghorn, according to the Daily Record.

Martyn Waghorn played at Ibrox for two seasons. Picture: SNS

Derby County are looking to sign the former Ibrox attacker in a deal rumoured to be worth £8million.

It’s quite the jump from the £250,000 Ipswich Town paid for the same player just last summer when Waghorn returned down south after two years at Ibrox.

While they may now wonder if they sold the player on the cheap, Rangers should be consoled by a sell-on clause inserted into the deal, which will net them a significant six-figure sum if the deal goes through.

Meanwhile, Rangers are set to complete the signing of Kean Bryan on Thursday.

The Manchester City youngster will become the club’s 11th signing of the summer and sign a three-year deal.

