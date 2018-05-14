Rangers to hold ‘mystery’ press conference at midday

Rangers have scheduled a press conference for midday today - but the reasoning behind it is shrouded in mystery.

The Ibrox side ended the 2017/18 campaign with an astonishing 5-5 draw with Hibs at Easter Road yesterday.

Rangers have announced a press conference for midday. Picture: SNS Group

The Light Blues found themselves 3-0 down after 25 minutes, clawed it back to 3-3 at half time, and led 5-3 before two late goals from Jamie Maclaren snatched a point for the home side in one of the season’s most memorable matches.

Aberdeen finished second for a fourth consecutive season with Rangers finishing third for the second year running having had three different management teams over the course of the campaign.

Pedro Caixinha started the season in the hotseat, but was sacked in October. Graeme Murty took charge on an interim basis before Jimmy Nicholl and Jonathan Johansson were installed for the final three matches of the season.

Nicholl confirmed he would be leaving Ibrox ahead of Steven Gerrard’s arrival, with the former Liverpool captain bringing in his own team.

His No.2 will be Gary McAllister and former Reds and Rangers defender Gregory Vignal could be promoted from the club’s academy to take up first team coaching duties.

The Ibrox club are expected to announce the signings of Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor in the coming days, with some fans speculating that the “mystery” media call could be to unveil one or both of the players to the press.

