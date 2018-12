Have your say

Rangers will face Finnish champions HJK Helsinki in a friendly match next month.

The Finns will take on the Light Blues at Ibrox on Sunday January 20 with a 12noon kick-off.

Alfredo Morelos will face his former side after a game was agreed as part of his transfer. Picture: SNS Group

The fixture was agreed as part of the deal taking Alfredo Morelos from HJK to Rangers last summer.

Mika Lehkosuo’s side will use the match as part of a short training camp which will form part of their preparations for the 2019 Veikkausliga season.

The club won their 29th league title last season.